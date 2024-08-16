Skunk captured in Camden County this week tests positive for rabies

A rabid skunk was found in – and removed from – Gloucester Township earlier this week, Camden County health officials confirmed Friday.

According to the county, a resident in Gloucester noticed their dogs interacting with a skunk on Tuesday. An animal control officer picked up the animal, which was then transported to state labs in Trenton. The N.J. Department of Health and Human Services said theskunk tested positive for rabies.

At this time, officials do not believe any people were exposed to the skunk. The resident's dogs have received rabies booster vaccinations and are under a four-month quarantine.

Virginia Betteridge, a Camden County commissioner, urged any residents who have been bitten or scratched by a wild animal to seek medical attention. Pet owners should make sure their cats and dogs are up to date on their vaccines, she added, and report any stray animals to their local animal control agency.

A health bulletin was distributed in the area where the skunk was found.

