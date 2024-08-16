More News:

August 16, 2024

Skunk captured in Camden County this week tests positive for rabies

The animal came in contact with dogs in Gloucester Township, which are being treated and quarantined. Officials do not believe the skunk had contact with any people.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Wildlife Skunks
Rabid skunk Jack Bulmer/Pexels

A Gloucester Township resident observed the skunk interacting with dogs Tuesday. It later tested positive for rabies at a state lab in Trenton.

 A rabid skunk was found in – and removed from – Gloucester Township earlier this week, Camden County health officials confirmed Friday.

According to the county, a resident in Gloucester noticed their dogs interacting with a skunk on Tuesday. An animal control officer picked up the animal, which was then transported to state labs in Trenton. The N.J. Department of Health and Human Services said theskunk tested positive for rabies.

MORE: First debate between Kamala Harris, Donald Trump to be held at National Constitution Center

At this time, officials do not believe any people were exposed to the skunk. The resident's dogs have received rabies booster vaccinations and are under a four-month quarantine.

Virginia Betteridge, a Camden County commissioner, urged any residents who have been bitten or scratched by a wild animal to seek medical attention. Pet owners should make sure their cats and dogs are up to date on their vaccines, she added, and report any stray animals to their local animal control agency. 

A health bulletin was distributed in the area where the skunk was found.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Wildlife Skunks Gloucester Township Quarantine Dogs Rabies Camden County Animals

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ AC WOW

10 must-dos during an AC getaway
Limited - Navy Yard - Naval Surface Warfare Center Recruitment

Training program connects grads to federal admin roles starting at $26/hour

Just In

Must Read

Neighborhoods

Parts of Center City to close to cars on 4 Sundays in September
Open Streets Rittenhouse

Sponsored

Paving the Lane to Better Mental Health
LIMITED - lane-johnson-audience.

Health Insurance

For the first time, Medicare negotiates prices on 10 drugs that treat diabetes, heart failure and other conditions
Medicare Drug Costs

Entertainment

New 'Only Murders' trailer shows Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Richard Kind
da'vine joy randolph only murders

Phillies

Phillies quick hits: Series split with Marlins offers more questions than answers
Schwarber 8.14.24

Weekend

Philadelphia Folk Festival, art and anime: Your weekend guide to things to do
Philly Folk Festival weekend

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved