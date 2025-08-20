Dream Asia Food Festival coming to Greater Philadelphia Fairgrounds Labor Day weekend

Food lovers can sample flavors from across Asia at the Dream Asia Food Festival, coming to the Greater Philadelphia Fairgrounds in Oaks from Saturday, Aug. 30, through Monday, Sept. 1.

The three-day event will feature more than 90 food vendors serving dishes from China, Japan, Thailand, India and other countries across the continent. More than 30 of New York City’s most iconic and viral Asian pop-ups will be part of the lineup, bringing some of the region’s hottest food trends to the Philadelphia suburbs. Favorites such as Korean fried chicken and bubble tea will be available alongside lesser-known offerings, with vegan and vegetarian options included.

Beyond cuisine, more than 40 retail vendors will sell Asian clothing, art and accessories. Cultural performances are scheduled throughout the weekend, including K-pop groups, martial arts demonstrations, lion dances and traditional tea ceremonies.

Interactive programming will include themed workshops such as the festival’s Squid Game challenge, inspired by the Netflix series, along with family-friendly activities.

General admission tickets start at $12 for a selected time slot. VIP tickets are $45 and include re-entry privileges, shorter lines and other perks. Children younger than 10 can attend for free.

Tickets and additional information are available at dreamasiafest.com.

Saturday, Aug. 30 to Monday, Sept. 1

Greater Philadelphia Fairgrounds

100 Station Ave

Oaks, PA 19456

