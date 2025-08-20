More Events:

August 20, 2025

Dream Asia Food Festival coming to Greater Philadelphia Fairgrounds Labor Day weekend

More than 90 food vendors, 40 vendors and 30 New York City pop-ups will be featured, along with live performances and workshops

By Kippi Hall
Festivals Food
Dream Asia Food Fest 2 Provided Courtesy/Dream Asia Food Fest

Food lovers can sample flavors from across Asia at the Dream Asia Food Festival, coming to the Greater Philadelphia Fairgrounds in Oaks from Saturday, Aug. 30, through Monday, Sept. 1.

The three-day event will feature more than 90 food vendors serving dishes from China, Japan, Thailand, India and other countries across the continent. More than 30 of New York City’s most iconic and viral Asian pop-ups will be part of the lineup, bringing some of the region’s hottest food trends to the Philadelphia suburbs. Favorites such as Korean fried chicken and bubble tea will be available alongside lesser-known offerings, with vegan and vegetarian options included.

Beyond cuisine, more than 40 retail vendors will sell Asian clothing, art and accessories. Cultural performances are scheduled throughout the weekend, including K-pop groups, martial arts demonstrations, lion dances and traditional tea ceremonies.

Interactive programming will include themed workshops such as the festival’s Squid Game challenge, inspired by the Netflix series, along with family-friendly activities.

General admission tickets start at $12 for a selected time slot. VIP tickets are $45 and include re-entry privileges, shorter lines and other perks. Children younger than 10 can attend for free.

Tickets and additional information are available at dreamasiafest.com.

Dream Asia Food Festival

Saturday, Aug. 30 to Monday, Sept. 1
Greater Philadelphia Fairgrounds
100 Station Ave
Oaks, PA 19456

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.

Kippi Hall

Read more Festivals Food Oaks Entertainment

Videos

Featured

Limited SIC Concert

End of Summer events in Cape May County
Limited - AlexScott.jpg

Local 98 marks major milestone in fight against childhood cancer

Just In

Must Read

Weather

Jersey Shore towns issue swimming bans due to strong currents

Swimming bans jersey shore

Sponsored

What to do in Philly this week

AcademyofNaturalSciences_J.Fusco_40.png

Illness

Malaria reported in N.J.

Malaria New Jersey

Arts & Culture

After ethical review, Mütter Museum opts to keep human remains on display

Mutter Human Remains

Festivals

Cow Bingo at fall festival in Cochranville offers $5,000 prize

Cow Bingo for Fall Fest Cochranville

Phillies

Phillies split rollercoaster series vs. Nationals, with Aaron Nola struggling and Zack Wheeler's status uncertain

Aaron-Nola-Phillies-Nats-Return-8.17.25-MLB.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved