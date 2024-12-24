Despite recent rain and snow, drought conditions persist as driest year since 2016 comes to a close

Despite 2.22 inches of precipitation since Dec. 1, the area is still considered to be in a drought as the driest year since 2016 comes to a close.

The region started 2024 with a surplus of rain — exceeding the capacity of the ground to absorb it, which can lead to flooding. But there was a 42-day rainless streak in the fall, which broke a 150-year-old record, and recent wetter conditions aren't enough to make up that long dry spell. Joe DeSilva, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Mt. Holly site, said Philadelphia will end the year at about 4.9 inches below its average annual totals of precipitation.

The duration of a drought — an extended period of dryness that can impact ground water, river and reservoir levels — can vary. As of Dec. 19, the latest available data from NWS, South Jersey counties and Philadelphia are still in an extreme drought. The rest of the region, including the city's collar counties and Mercer County, are listed as severe drought.

December's precipitation totals are 0.75 inches below average for the month, but DeSilva said the rain and snow from the past weeks is at least progress.

"Overall, it's better than what we have seen compared to most of October," he said.

One area of concern that's subsiding is wildfires. As of this week, there are no burn bans in Pennsylvania after restrictions from November were either lifted or expired in Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties. Camden, Gloucester and Atlantic counties in New Jersey were downgraded from extreme to low fire risk after wildfires were reported in October and November.

Entering the final week of the year, the Philly area has had just over 38 inches of precipitation — about 4 inches less than last year and the lowest amount since 2016.

Heading into 2025, meteorologists expect a close to average precipitation for January, February and March, DeSilva said.