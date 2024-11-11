Drought conditions persist in Philly region despite first rainfall since September

Philadelphia received its first measurable rainfall Sunday, ending a 42-day rainless streak – the longest such stretch in 150 years. But the city – and the region – remains in a drought.

The amount of precipitation varied across the Philadelphia region, though it mostly ranged between 1/4 to 1/2 inches, with the city receiving 0.3 inches, according to the National Weather Service. Logan Township in South Jersey and Sadsbury Township in Chester County each received more than 1/2 inch, but some places in South Jersey got less than 1/4 inches, including Haddon Township and Cherry Hill.

Although it's the first measurable precipitation since September (or August for some areas), it wasn't enough to end the drought watches in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The Philadelphia region is down 4 1/2 inches of rain for the year despite beginning the year with surplus precipitation. That's largely because the region is 8 inches below normal since Sept. 1.

Alex Staarmann, an NWS meteorologist, said Sunday's rainfall was almost completely absorbed by the top layer of the soil and will mostly evaporate after a few more dry days.

"It doesn't really honestly impact the drought at all," Staarmann said. "Our rainfall deficits are so great now that a couple tenths of an inch doesn't really phase the drought too much."

But Sunday's rainfall helped firefighters batting the wildfires burning at various places in New Jersey. For at least a few day, the wet ground conditions will limit fire conditions, Staarmann said.

The risk of fire was considered moderate for Monmouth, Ocean and parts of Mercer and Middlesex counties on the state's dashboard as of Monday morning. But Camden, Gloucester and Atlantic counties were still at extreme risk because the combination of high winds and low humidity makes it easy for wildfires to spread. People are still forbidden from lighting fires outside except when using an elevated stove with gas, propane or electricity.

Burn restrictions also are still in place in Bucks, Chester and Delaware counties — bans last for 30 days once they are declared and can be extended. Montgomery County does not have a ban in place, but several municipalities do. Philadelphia does not have fire restrictions in place.

More rain potentially could come Thursday, but there's only about a 20% chance, Staarmann said. Beyond that, the region is facing another week or two of dryness.

"We're really going to need several rounds of moderate to heavy rainfall to really start digging away at the drought or starting to improve the drought conditions," Staarmann said.

State and local officials have recommended people reduce their water usage by 5-10% to conserve resources. Should the drought conditions worsen, formal restrictions could be put in place – right now people are being asked to reduce their usage, but it's not required or enforced.

"We could end up seeing more restrictive water conservation efforts potentially in the future if the drought worsens, which at this point it looks like it will, but obviously the states are the ones that end up having the ultimate say on that," Staarmann said. "So that remains to be seen at this point."