More Health:

July 23, 2019

Teens and adults are more likely to try drugs during the summer, study says

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Addiction Drug Abuse
Teens adults drugs summer Roberto Valdivia/Unsplash

Teens and adults are more likely to try illegal and recreational drugs for the first time during the summer, according to a new study published in the Journal of General Internal Medicine,

Experimenting with drugs in the summer isn't exactly a new concept, e.g. the "Summer of Love" in 1967 – but according to a new study published in the Journal of General Internal Medicine, teens and adults are more likely to try illegal and recreational drugs for the first time during the year's hottest months.

The study was led by a group of researchers at NYU School of Medicine. They found that 34% of American teens and adults tried LSD for the first time during the summer. Marijuana and ecstasy followed with 30% of first-time users experimenting with those substances during the summer, and 28% of first-time users of cocaine tried that drug during the summer, as well. 

Researchers believe the prevalence of first-time drug use in the summer is related to teens and adults having more time on their hands. Outdoor activities, such as music festivals, are also believed to play a role in the introduction of drug use. 

The data study was collected by the National Survey on Drug Use and Health between 2011 and 2017. Researchers reviewed information from 394,415 people, ages 12 and older. The survey asked the participants to answer several questions about their drug use. People who were new to drugs were asked to note when they started using the drug for the first time.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration found similar results from a 2012 survey. Reviewing data from 250,000 participants, they found that children ages 12 to 17 were more likely to start using drugs and alcohol during the summer more than any other time in the year.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Addiction Drug Abuse United States Philadelphia Research

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Paul Hagen: Roy Halladay's Hall of Fame induction was upliftingly exuberant and unspeakably sad
Roy-Halladay_062119_SIPA

Philly Free Streets

Philly Free Streets 2019: Times, activities and locations announced
Philly Free StreetsDillon -

Alternative Medicine

Color-changing tattoos may help diabetes patients monitor their levels
color changing tattoo diabetes monitor

Eagles

Eagles training camp battles to watch
072119AvonteMaddox

Food & Drink

Sixers' Joel Embiid shows us how to make his signature Shirley Temple recipe
Joel Embiid Shirley Temple Making Show

Movies

M. Night Shyamalan to attend 'The Sixth Sense' anniversary screening in Philly
M. Night Shyamalan to attend 'The Sixth Sense' screening in Philly

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved