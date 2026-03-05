‘Sh!t-faced Shakespeare: Hamlet’ will bring drunken chaos to the Kimmel Center

One of Shakespeare’s most famous tragedies will get a thoroughly unclassical treatment when “Sh!t-faced Shakespeare: Hamlet” comes to the Perelman Theater at the Kimmel Center on March 20 and 21 at 7:30 p.m.

The touring comedy troupe stages condensed versions of Shakespeare’s plays while one cast member performs under the influence. The result is a chaotic mix of classical acting and improvised comedy, with a different actor designated as the “drinker” each night.

This version of "Hamlet" still includes the familiar story of royal betrayal and revenge, along with sword fights, period costumes and plenty of dramatic monologues. The unpredictable format means no two performances are exactly the same.

The show runs under two hours and includes audience interaction. Attendees seated near the stage may get splashed with beer or pulled into the action. The production also includes flashing lights, loud noises and adult humor.

Tickets are available at ensembleartsphilly.org or by calling 215-893-1999.

“Sh!t-faced Shakespeare: Hamlet”

March 20 & 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Perelman Theater

300 S Broad St.

Philadelphia, PA 19102

Tickets: $53-$73

