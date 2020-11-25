Meghan Markle announces she had a miscarriage this summer in emotional NYT opinion piece

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle revealed she had a miscarriage last July in an emotional opinion piece published in the New York Times Wednesday morning.

Markle said she gave a personal account of her experience in order to help others cope, the Associated Press reported.

Last July, on a day like any other day, she felt a sharp cramp as she picked up her son from his crib that caused her to drop to the floor.

"I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second," she wrote.

In her piece, Markle opines that the topic of miscarriage is still "taboo, riddled with (unwarranted) shame, and perpetuating a cycle of solitary mourning." She says she wanted to speak up about her experience to change that.

Her story, called "The Losses We Share," gained attention across social media and was trending on Twitter hours after it published.

She emphasized the importance of asking each other if we're okay, reflecting on her candid comments to a reporter last year when he asked her that very question.

"I answered him honestly, not knowing that what I said would resonate with so many — new moms and older ones, and anyone who had, in their own way, been silently suffering," she wrote.

She cited COVID-19, the Black Lives Matter demonstrations and the 2020 Election as major polarizers in our society that make being there for one another harder than ever before.

"That polarization, coupled with the social isolation required to fight this pandemic, has left us feeling more alone than ever," she wrote.

Meghan, 39, and Prince Harry, a grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, got married at Windsor Castle in May 2018 and welcomed their 18-month old son, Archie, the following year.

The pair made history and quit their royal duties earlier this year due to the racist nature of British tabloid media. Meghan filed a lawsuit against the Daily Mail after it published personal letters sent between her and her estranged father. The trial was pushed back to fall 2021.

The couple recently moved to North America and purchased a house in Santa Barbara, California.