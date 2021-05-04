Dunkin' will offer free coffee to health care workers on National Nurses Day

National Nurses Day is this week and businesses like Dunkin' are offering deals to show appreciation for health care workers.

On Thursday, all health care workers who visit their local Dunkin' are eligible for a free medium hot or iced coffee. Any worker, not just nurses, can participate in the deal.

Health care employees just need to show their ID in order to get their free coffee.

Dunkin' said the offer was meant to thank workers who have continued to work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As our healthcare heroes continue to manage the COVID-19 crisis, here at Dunkin' we are proud to support those on the frontlines. In honor of National Nurses Day, on Thursday, May 6, we’re showing our appreciation and support to healthcare heroes’ tireless efforts to keep us all healthy and safe with a special offer," the company said in a statement.



The coffee and donuts chain added that it has been organizing other initiatives for health care workers during the pandemic, including support of all employees of hospitals and vaccination centers.

"Dunkin' is continuing to bring food trucks and make product deliveries to hospitals, vaccination sites, emergency sites and first responders across the country, particularly in areas where the impact of COVID-19 has hit the hardest," wrote Dunkin'.



A list of Dunkin' locations in the Philly area can found on the chain's website.