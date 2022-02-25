Eagles 2022 'stay or go' final poll results

Over the last month or so, we've looked at each of the Philadelphia Eagles' positional groups, analyzed whether each player should stay or go, and allowed the readers to cast their votes as well. Here we'll show how you voted.

Previous stay or go articles:

Jonathan Gannon | Nick Sirianni | Howie Roseman

Running back | Wide receiver | Defensive end | Center | Offensive tackle

Linebacker | Tight end | Safety | Defensive tackle | Cornerback | Guard | Specialists

Quarterback

Gardner Minshew: 80.8% Jalen Hurts: 76.1% Reid Sinnett: 26.7%

#JimmyNote: Hurts' 76 percent approval rating is higher than I was anticipating. It seems most fans would prefer to build around Hurts instead of upgrade on him, at least for now. I'll also go ahead and assume that Minshew is receiving more support than Hurts in polls in a backup role only.

Running back

Kenny Gainwell: 97.9% Miles Sanders: 86.0% Boston Scott: 77.3% Jason Huntley: 73.0% Jordan Howard: 54.8%

#JimmyNote: Sanders was at 97.8% a year ago. His popularity is beginning to wane a bit.

Wide receiver

Quez Watkins: 98.4% DeVonta Smith: 97.8% Greg Ward: 57.6% Jalen Reagor: 19.7% J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: 5.5%

#JimmyNote: I'm actually a little surprised that almost 20 percent of our voters wanted Reagor to stay. Unsurprisingly, the voters have seen enough of JJAW.

Also, who are the 2.2% of voters who said Smith should go?

Tight end

Dallas Goedert: 98.7 Tyree Jackson: 81.9% Jack Stoll: 75.9% Richard Rodgers: 27.5%

#JimmyNote: You all know you haven't seen the last of DickRod.

Offensive tackle

Jordan Mailata: 99.2% Lane Johnson: 98.5% Le'Raven Clark: 85.9% Andre Dillard: 17.3%

#JimmyNote: Mailata was the top "stay" vote getter last year. This year, he finished second. Is he the most unanimously liked player on the team?

Guard

Landon Dickerson: 98.4% Jack Driscoll: 96.2% Isaac Seumalo: 94.4% Nate Herbig: 91.3% Sua Opeta: 81.4%

#JimmyNote: It's weird that guards keep appearing as Eagles selections in first-round mock drafts.

Center

Jason Kelce: 97.1% Jack Anderson: 84.5% Brett Toth: 66.5%

#JimmyNote: Again, who would want Kelce to go?

Defensive end

Josh Sweat: 99.3% Tarron Jackson: 95.0% Brandon Graham: 94.0% Derek Barnett: 5.2% Ryan Kerrigan: 2.9%

#JimmyNote: A year ago, the tide started to turn on Barnett, when he had a "stay" percentage of 56.4%. This year, Eagles fans are out on him.

Defensive tackle

Javon Hargrave: 97.9% Milton Williams: 97.6% Fletcher Cox: 62.8% Marlon Tuipulotu: 59.5% Hasson Ridgeway: 22.0%

#JimmyNote: Cox's popularity took a hit with the fan base after his worst season as a pro in 2021.

Linebacker

T.J. Edwards: 97.6% Davion Taylor: 94.2% Shaun Bradley: 91.1% Patrick Johnson: 73.8% Alex Singleton: 68.8% Genard Avery: 5.3%

#JimmyNote: Linebacker is a weird position on this roster in that it remains a glaring need this offseason, and yet, there are legitimate arguments for five of these guys to stay.

Cornerback

Darius Slay: 98.5% Avonte Maddox: 96.7% Zech McPhearson: 93.5% Tay Gowan: 81.4% Kary Vincent: 56.1% Steven Nelson: 45.0% Josiah Scott: 39.6%

#JimmyNote: We ask voters to cast their votes as sort of their approval rating of the players, but sometimes I think some voters opine on what they think will happen, hence Nelson's poor showing at 45%. But certainly, Nelson was a cromulent CB2 for the Eagles in 2021.

Safety

Marcus Epps: 90.9% Rodney McLeod: 79.2% K'Von Wallace: 61.0% Andre Chachere: 52.6% Anthony Harris: 26.0%

#JimmyNote: No surprises here. Harris was fine as a one-year Band-Aid, but the Eagles need to find younger safeties who can play.

Specialists

Jake Elliott: 98.9% Rick Lovato: 97.2% Arryn Siposs: 9.4%

#JimmyNote: Elliott is back in the good graces of Eagles fans. Siposs, not so much.

Head coach, defensive coordinator, and general manager

Nick Sirianni: 92.7% Howie Roseman: 59.1% Jonathan Gannon: 16.9%

#JimmyNote: Eagles fans were hoping Gannon would land the head coaching job in Houston. Howie is up from 5.1% in 2021.

Top 5

Josh Sweat: 99.3% Jordan Mailata: 99.2% Jake Elliott: 98.9% Dallas Goedert: 98.7% Lane Johnson: 98.5%

#JimmyNote: Johnson edged out Slay 98.53% to 98.47% for top 5 honors. But again, how is DeVonta Smith not over 99 percent?

Bottom 5

Arryn Siposs: 9.4% J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: 5.5% Genard Avery: 5.3% Derek Barnett: 5.2% Ryan Kerrigan: 2.9%

#JimmyNote: Last year, the "bottom 5" consisted of Nate Gerry, Howie Roseman, Nickell Robey-Coleman, Alshon Jeffery, and Jason Peters. The four players in that group were all gone.