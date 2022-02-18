Eagles stay or go: Cornerback

Now that the Philadelphia Eagles' 2021 season is over, we'll be taking a position-by-position look at which players will likely be back with the team in 2022, and which ones likely won't. Today we'll look at cornerback.

In previous offseasons, we've tackled each positional group "in order," as in, quarterback, running back, wide receiver, tight end, offensive line, and then onto the defense. Just as a quick programming note, I'm going to jump around a little more this year, so if you're wondering if you missed the quarterbacks, no, we haven't published that one yet.

On the polls below, they are your votes on what you think the Eagles should do, not necessarily what you think they will do. Please think of them more as approval polls.

Darius Slay



Slay made the Pro Bowl as a result of his splash plays in 2021. He had three interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown, in addition to a pair of fumble return touchdowns. His big plays were integral in wins against the Panthers, Broncos, and Saints.



In 2020, Slay struggled against some bigger receivers like Davante Adams and DK Metcalf. In 2021, there were no such obviously bad games from Slay, as he was a steady cover corner all season, even while he was often lined up against the opposing team's best receiver.

#JimmyVerdict: Slay was probably the Eagles' best defensive player in 2021. Stay .

Steven Nelson

After signing a three-year, $25.5 million deal with the Steelers in 2019, Nelson was released by Pittsburgh a week after free agency began last offseason. He didn't find any offers that he felt were suitable, so he sat on the open market until July, eventually signing with the Eagles on a one-year deal worth $2.5 million. Nelson made sense to the Eagles as a Band-Aid who could fill a glaring hole in the defense. The Eagles made sense to Nelson because it was a place that he could start in the hopes of cashing in again in 2022 free agency.

Nelson was a solid-but-unspectacular starter for the Eagles in 2021, making 50 tackles, with 7 pass breakups and an INT. At a minimum, he didn't want to make you throw your TV remote at the television like many Eagles CB2's of yesteryear.

#JimmyVerdict: I think the Eagles would be open to bringing Nelson back, but Nelson will likely be eager to hit the open market in 2022 after he likely felt that he played at a bargain bin price in 2021. The guess here is that he'll find a home with a new team. Go .



Avonte Maddox

Maddox had a promising rookie season in 2018, followed by a pair of disappointing seasons in 2019 and 2020. He particularly struggled in 2020, when the Eagles misevaluated his capabilities of playing on the outside. At 5'9, 184, Maddox had difficulty covering bigger receivers.

In 2021, Maddox moved to the slot, where his skill set is a better fit, and he played well, earning a three-year, $22.5 million contract extension along the way. A price tag of $7.5 million per season feels a little costly at a comparatively replaceable position where players don't often cash in on the open market. The highest-paid slot corner during 2021 free agency was Mike Hilton, at $6 million per season. The highest-paid slot corner in 2020 free agency was Chris Harris, a four time Pro Bowl player, at $8.5 million.

Maddox is an ideal locker room guy, who is energetic, willing to take on any challenge, and a player who seems to love the sport and wants to get better. In that sense, he is the type of player that coaches want to have around. However, at $7.5 million, paid at a time when Maddox was playing better but hadn't yet shown sustained consistency over a longer period of time, felt a little forced, especially when the team has overrated his abilities in the past.

#JimmyVerdict: Contract quibbling aside, Maddox was a good slot corner in 2021, and his contract extension ensures that he'll be on the team for at least the next two seasons. Stay .



Zech McPhearson

In previous seasons, the Eagles' cornerback position was hit hard by injuries, and Jim Schwartz was often forced to dig deep into his reserves to field a starting lineup on game day. In 2021, the meaningless Week 18 game against Dallas aside, Slay, Nelson, and Maddox didn't miss any games. As a result, McPhearson didn't get a lot of playing time as a rookie in the regular defense.

He only played 179 snaps, 56 of which came in that meaningless game. He did crack the lineup as a core special teams player, most notably as a gunner on the punt coverage team.

In a small sample size, take this for what it's worth, but pro-football-reference.com had McPhearson down for 9 completions allowed on 17 targets, and a 69.7 QB rating allowed on the season.

#JimmyVerdict: With a good training camp, McPhearson will be a candidate to start in 2022 if Nelson moves on to another team, and the Eagles don't address the position with major resources during free agency or in the draft. But obviously, he'll stay .



Josiah Scott

Scott played in three games for the Eagles in the regular defense, mostly in garbage time in blowout wins against the Lions and Giants, as well as the Eagles' meaningless Week 18 game against Dallas. He appeared in 13 games overall on special teams.

We took a deeper look last offseason at Scott's play during his rookie season in 2020 with Jacksonville, if you're interested in taking a look at that.

#JimmyVerdict: Scott is a backup slot corner only. He'll be back in training camp with the Eagles in 2022, but is not a lock to make the roster.



Tay Gowan

If you'll recall, Gowan was the player the Cardinals packaged with a fifth-round pick for Zach Ertz before the NFL trade deadline last season.

After a college career at UCF in which Gowan only played in 13 games, he was selected by the Cardinals in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He got picked 223rd overall. The Eagles selected JaCoby Stevens 224th overall.



"He's a guy we spent a lot of time with in the draft process," Howie Roseman said. "He was somebody that we would have considered with our sixth-round pick. He was in a group of names. He went right before we picked and he's a long corner. He's got tremendous speed."

Gowan's only full season in college was in 2019, when he had 31 tackles, two INTs, and eight pass breakups in 12 games (nine starts). He opted out of the 2020 season, explaining that he had concerns about his daughter's health during the COVID pandemic.

Because of his inexperience at UCF, Gowan entered the NFL as something of a developmental prospect, but one who showed enough in Cardinals training camp to make their 53-man roster. He did not appear in any games for the Cardinals, and was a mainstay on their inactive list. After being traded to the Eagles, Gowan was inactive for all but two games.

Gowan is a tall, skinny corner at 6'1, 186 pounds. He ran a 4.49 40 at UCF's pro day, and he has average athletic measurables otherwise.

#JimmyVerdict: Late in the offseason and into the regular season, the Eagles stockpiled a large handful of young corners, like Scott, Gowan, Andre Chachere (we covered him with the safeties), Kary Vincent, and Mac McCain. Among that group, I believe that Gowan has the most upside, and I think the Eagles will give him time to develop. Stay .



Kary Vincent

Just before the trade deadline closed last season, the Philadelphia Eagles struck a deal, sending a 2022 sixth-round pick to the Denver Broncos for Vincent. In their trade announcement, the Eagles referred to Vincent as a defensive back, so his role going forward may not be limited just to cornerback.

Vincent is fast. He ran a 4.39 at LSU's pro day. Like many slot corners, he's also short, light, and he has short arms.



He appeared in two games for the Eagles last season, and got a start at corner against Dallas Week 18.

#JimmyVerdict: Vincent will be back in camp , competing with all the aforementioned young corners for a roster spot.

