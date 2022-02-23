A bunch of former Eagles players were selected in the USFL draft

Over the last two days, the USFL held their first ever draft, and several former Philadelphia Eagles players were selected, including Clayton Thorson, who went fifth overall to the Houston Gamblers. A full list of all the former Eagles (that I can remember) here:

• Clayton Thorson, QB, Houston Gamblers: Thorson was a fifth-round pick of the Eagles in 2019. He did not make the team out of training camp, and has since bounced around the NFC East with the Cowboys and Giants.

• Kyle Lauletta, QB, Pittsburgh Maulers: The quarterback factory produced two first round picks in the USFL draft. Lauletta spent time on the Eagles' practice squad in 2019, and competed in 2020 training camp.



• Manasseh Bailey, WR, Birmingham Stallions: Bailey was in Eagles camp in 2019. He reportedly ran a 4.39 at Morgan State's pro day.



• Cary Angeline, TE, Birmingham Stallions: Angeline was in Eagles camp for about a week in 2021.



• Destiny Vaeao, DT, New Jersey Generals: Vaeao played for the Eagles for three years from 2016-2018, appearing in 33 games, starting 3. He had 27 career tackles and 3 sacks.



• Jameson Houston, CB, Michigan Panthers: In a blockbuster deal that rocked the NFL at its core, the Eagles traded Houston and a sixth-round pick for Josiah Scott last offseason.

• De'Vante Bausby, CB, New Jersey Generals: Bausby was on the Eagles' practice squad during their Super Bowl season. He played in six games for the Eagles in 2018, starting one.



• Trae Elston, CB, New Jersey Generals: Elston had a cup of coffee with the Eagles in 2017, and appeared in one game. He had a second stint with them in 2019, when he competed in their training camp.



• Ajene Harris, CB, Pittsburgh Maulers: Harris was a late addition to Eagles camp during the 2019.



• Obi Melifonwu, S, Tampa Bay Bandits: Melifonwu was the 56th overall pick (Raiders) of the 2017 NFL Draft out of UConn after he posted impressive size and athleticism measurables at the NFL Combine. He is a 6'4, 224-pound safety who ran a 4.40 40, however, he bounced around the NFL, and was never able to stick anywhere. He was in Eagles camp this past offseason.



I think I got them all? If not, please direct your complaints to the nearest brick wall, thanks.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader