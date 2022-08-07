Eagles 2022 training camp practice notes, Day 8: Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown build rapport

August 07, 2022
Day 8 of Philadelphia Eagles 2022 training camp is in the books, and it was an open practice attended by fans at Lincoln Financial Field. Let's just get right to the notes.
• Jalen Hurts did a lot of running, which isn't ideal. He did have one highlight reel run during which he juked Brandon Graham badly. As John Clark notes below, it looked a little like his juke in the Saints game last year.
Another big highlight of the open practice at the Linc— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) August 8, 2022
Jalen Hurts jukes Brandon Graham, like the Saints game
🎥 @EROCK_Eagles pic.twitter.com/vvHMxaO863
The biggest play of the night offensively was a fade ball for roughly a 30-yard TD to A.J. Brown, who beat James Bradberry and Marcus Epps. Brown made a nice catch on a decent, but imperfect ball.
Here is the 30 yard TD pass from Jalen Hurts to AJ Brown beating James Bradberry, who had good coverage— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) August 7, 2022
AJ Brown celebrating with Eagles fans
🎥 @EROCK_Eagles pic.twitter.com/xSdrNRQJ8z
Brown is going to be such a good receiver for Hurts because he doesn't require a perfect pass to make a play. Bradberry was in phase, and had he turned around that's probably a pick. However, as we've noted, Brown does such a good job of not tipping corners off to the ball arriving that he's able to gain an advantage on contested catches such as the one above. Hurts clearly feels very comfortable going Brown's way often.
Hurts verdict: I could go either way between stock up and stock neutral, but I would say that when he did throw, he was mostly on target, so we'll give him the benefit of the doubt. 📈
• Jason Huntley had a few highlights. He made Patrick Johnson whiff in the flat on a nice cutback. He also found a huge lane on the left side of the line, ran through it, and then turned on the jets, leaving Josiah Scott (playing safety) in the dust. Scott looked like he had angle on Huntley, but Huntley just exploded right past him. I think Huntley has to make this team.
• Reid Sinnett got some second-team reps at quarterback in favor of Gardner Minshew. That was a new development, and it's interesting. We've praised Sinnett for having a strong camp, and perhaps he was being rewarded for his play. I don't think Carson Strong got a single rep all night.
Sinnett had a few nice sideline throws that stood out.
• T.J. Edwards continues to have a great camp. He had a diving PBU on a dump-down over the middle to Miles Sanders.
• OL-DL 1-on-1 highlights
Na Jordan Davis is real pic.twitter.com/HiqHTVPUfj— Rich Bussey (@Rich_Bussey) August 7, 2022
Honestly, I wouldn't even have that in my top five of Jordan Davis reps this camp.
• Throughout training camp, I'll have some occasional one-on-one interviews with other Eagles beat writers while the players are stretching and doing other boring stuff. I didn't interview anyone today, but you can catch up on some of those below. Oh, and here's the iTunes link. Review, subscribe, etc.
Within those beat writer interviews, I'm asking each writer four different questions:
The predictions so far:
|Writer
|Record
|Playoffs
|Playoff wins?
|Hurts in 2023?
|7/27: Eliot Shorr-Parks, WIP
|10-7
|Yes
|None
|Yes
|7/29: Jeff McLane, Inquirer
|10-7
|Yes
|None
|No
|7/30: Bo Wulf, The Athletic
|11-6
|Yes
|One win, over the Vikings
|Yes
|8/2: Les Bowen, NJ.com
|11-6
|Yes
|One win, over the 49ers
|Undecided
|8/4: Fran Duffy, Eagles
|17-0
|Yes
|Yes, unspecified
|Yes
