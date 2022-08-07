Eagles 2022 training camp practice notes, Day 8: Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown build rapport

Day 8 of Philadelphia Eagles 2022 training camp is in the books, and it was an open practice attended by fans at Lincoln Financial Field. Let's just get right to the notes.

• Jalen Hurts did a lot of running, which isn't ideal. He did have one highlight reel run during which he juked Brandon Graham badly. As John Clark notes below, it looked a little like his juke in the Saints game last year.

The biggest play of the night offensively was a fade ball for roughly a 30-yard TD to A.J. Brown, who beat James Bradberry and Marcus Epps. Brown made a nice catch on a decent, but imperfect ball.



Brown is going to be such a good receiver for Hurts because he doesn't require a perfect pass to make a play. Bradberry was in phase, and had he turned around that's probably a pick. However, as we've noted, Brown does such a good job of not tipping corners off to the ball arriving that he's able to gain an advantage on contested catches such as the one above. Hurts clearly feels very comfortable going Brown's way often.

Hurts verdict: I could go either way between stock up and stock neutral, but I would say that when he did throw, he was mostly on target, so we'll give him the benefit of the doubt. 📈

• Jason Huntley had a few highlights. He made Patrick Johnson whiff in the flat on a nice cutback. He also found a huge lane on the left side of the line, ran through it, and then turned on the jets, leaving Josiah Scott (playing safety) in the dust. Scott looked like he had angle on Huntley, but Huntley just exploded right past him. I think Huntley has to make this team.



• Reid Sinnett got some second-team reps at quarterback in favor of Gardner Minshew. That was a new development, and it's interesting. We've praised Sinnett for having a strong camp, and perhaps he was being rewarded for his play. I don't think Carson Strong got a single rep all night.



Sinnett had a few nice sideline throws that stood out.

• T.J. Edwards continues to have a great camp. He had a diving PBU on a dump-down over the middle to Miles Sanders.



• OL-DL 1-on-1 highlights

Marlon Tuipulotu had the best rep of the night. He beat Cam Jurgens on a push-pull-swim move. Tui has been significantly better in this camp than he was a year ago. Sua Opeta had a good season in 2021, and he's having an excellent camp in 2022. In my opinion, he is better than Nate Herbig, and it's not really even that close. Opeta will very likely be the first guy of the bench at both guard spots, and he could start on a lot of teams. Brandon Graham has dominated Jack Driscoll throughout camp, but Driscoll finally got the best of BG Sunday night. Jordan Davis had a good rep against Jurgens , who had to hop back a few times to anchor, before he lost his footing. That's below.

Honestly, I wouldn't even have that in my top five of Jordan Davis reps this camp.

• Throughout training camp, I'll have some occasional one-on-one interviews with other Eagles beat writers while the players are stretching and doing other boring stuff.





Within those beat writer interviews, I'm asking each writer four different questions:

What will the Eagles' record be in 2022? Will they make the playoffs? Will they win any playoff games, if so? Will Jalen Hurts be the starting quarterback in 2023?

The predictions so far:

Writer Record Playoffs Playoff wins? Hurts in 2023? 7/27: Eliot Shorr-Parks, WIP 10-7 Yes None Yes 7/29: Jeff McLane, Inquirer 10-7 Yes None No 7/30: Bo Wulf, The Athletic 11-6 Yes One win, over the Vikings Yes 8/2: Les Bowen, NJ.com 11-6 Yes One win, over the 49ers Undecided 8/4: Fran Duffy, Eagles 17-0 Yes Yes, unspecified Yes

