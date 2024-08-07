Eagles 2024 training camp practice notes, Day 10: Jalen Hurts still hasn't thrown an INT

Day 10 of Philadelphia Eagles training camp is in the books, and it was the final day of a four-day stretch of Eagles practices. Low-key day, no pads. Let's get right to the notes.

• Did not practice:

S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson: Shoulder WR Parris Campbell: Groin LB Oren Burks: Knee LB Brandon Smith: Concussion S Mekhi Garner: Hamstring

• Tyler Steen was a full participant for the first time since injuring his ankle. He got second-team reps, while Mekhi Becton continued to get first-team reps. If there was any doubt who the first-team RG was before, there isn't now. During his pre-practice press conference, Nick Sirianni denied that there was a "shift" at RG from Steen to Becton, but there very clearly is.



We should probably note here that Becton hasn't really even done anything special, but it seems Jeff Stoutland either likes what he sees out of Becton, or is more intrigued by his pure size and power than whatever he sees in Steen.

I watched one weird rep from Steen in which he was blocking a defensive lineman, but he wasn't really driving his feet. He was just kind of leaning on him, and when the defender moved toward the ball in the direction that Steen was trying to block him, Steen just kind of fell over.

• 10 practices, still no INTs this summer from Jalen Hurts.

We all know he's going to throw like four picks in Brazil Week 1, right? I kid, I kid.

Hurts worked the middle of the field quite a bit today, finding Dallas Goedert and Grant Calcaterra for touchdowns. It was a short practice so Hurts didn't get a ton of reps, but was mostly efficient, a couple of slight overthrows on deep balls to A.J Brown in the end zone aside. Solid, unspectacular day.

Our Jalen Hurts thumbs up / thumbs down tracker: