August 07, 2024

Jalen Hurts watch: Eagles QB has another solid day at the office

A light day on the field sees Jalen Hurts targeting some new players.

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
080124_EaglesPractice_Jalen-Hurts-2230.jpg Colleen Claggett/For PhillyVoice

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts during the team's open practice at the Linc on August 1, 2024.

It was the fourth straight day on the practice fields in South Philly Wednesday, and predictably it was a lighter one — with QB1 Jalen Hurts throwing just 15 passes in competitive drills.

As we do after every Eagles' training camp practice, here's a look at everything the first team offense did as the year's first preseason game approaches Friday:

7-on-7 at opponent's 40-yard line

Play 1: Hurts dumps the ball to DeVonta Smith in the flat for a gain of two yards.

Play 2: A pass is seemingly completed to rookie Johnny Wilson, who has the ball poked loose by Zach Baun very shortly after.

Play 3: Joseph Ngata with a rare reception with the first team. The crossing route nets a first down.

Play 4: A short pass to Kenny Gainwell picks up five yards.

Play 5: With lots of time (and no pass rush thanks to the 7-on-7 format), Hurts uncorks a high spiral toward the end zone. Grant Calcaterra makes the concentration reception in the end zone for an impressive touchdown in coverage.

Play 6: Wilson makes the catch this time, picking up five yards.

11-on-11 at 50-yard line

Play 7: A play-action keeper that would likely have been little to no gain with actual tackling.

Play 8: A really nice route from Calcaterra over the middle picks up at least 20 yards.

Play 9: A shotgun handoff to Saquon Barkley picks up a few yards.

Play 10: In what would likely have been a coverage sack if there were live hitting, Jordan Davis and Baun pressure Hurts in the pocket.

Play 11: A scramble goes for a first down with a wide open lane in front of Hurts.

Play 12: A really slick cut from A.J. Brown gets him open on a quick comeback route for five yards.

11-on-11 at opponent’s 20-yard line

Play 13: Patient in the pocket, Hurts fires the ball to an open Dallas Goedert for a touchdown.

Play 14: Hurts with the rare bad throw, he misses a well-covered Brown in the back left corner of the end zone. It's slightly overthrown.

Play 15: A designed QB keeper picks up seven yards.

Play 16: A Gainwell run gets minimal yardage.

Play 17: Hurts again overthrows Brown, in the same part of the end zone for an incompletion.

Situation: 3rd and 5 at opponent’s 44-yard line

Play 18: Head coach Nick Sirianni calls out a scenario, and Hurts converts the first down as Smith slithers to the middle of the field and catches an easy pass.

11-on-11 at opponent 30-yard line

Play 19: A hand-off to Barkley gains little.

Play 20: Smith catches a pass over the middle in traffic for seven yards. He's a bit unhappy afterwards, as Nakobe Dean unintentionally tackles him to the ground.

Play 21: A pretty good pass is fired Ngata's way, but Darius Slay is with him step for step and breaks it up.

Play 22: The last play for the first team is a sideline completion to Brown for first down yardage.

It wasn't Hurts' best, but it certainly was not his worst either as a solid 11-for-15 day — with two touchdowns — end a long week on the field at training camp.

