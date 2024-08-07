Jalen Hurts watch: Eagles QB has another solid day at the office

It was the fourth straight day on the practice fields in South Philly Wednesday, and predictably it was a lighter one — with QB1 Jalen Hurts throwing just 15 passes in competitive drills.

As we do after every Eagles' training camp practice, here's a look at everything the first team offense did as the year's first preseason game approaches Friday:

7-on-7 at opponent's 40-yard line

Play 1: Hurts dumps the ball to DeVonta Smith in the flat for a gain of two yards.

Play 2: A pass is seemingly completed to rookie Johnny Wilson, who has the ball poked loose by Zach Baun very shortly after.

Play 3: Joseph Ngata with a rare reception with the first team. The crossing route nets a first down.

Play 4: A short pass to Kenny Gainwell picks up five yards.

Play 5: With lots of time (and no pass rush thanks to the 7-on-7 format), Hurts uncorks a high spiral toward the end zone. Grant Calcaterra makes the concentration reception in the end zone for an impressive touchdown in coverage.

Play 6: Wilson makes the catch this time, picking up five yards.

11-on-11 at 50-yard line

Play 7: A play-action keeper that would likely have been little to no gain with actual tackling.

Play 8: A really nice route from Calcaterra over the middle picks up at least 20 yards.

Play 9: A shotgun handoff to Saquon Barkley picks up a few yards.

Play 10: In what would likely have been a coverage sack if there were live hitting, Jordan Davis and Baun pressure Hurts in the pocket.

Play 11: A scramble goes for a first down with a wide open lane in front of Hurts.

Play 12: A really slick cut from A.J. Brown gets him open on a quick comeback route for five yards.

11-on-11 at opponent’s 20-yard line

Play 13: Patient in the pocket, Hurts fires the ball to an open Dallas Goedert for a touchdown.

Play 14: Hurts with the rare bad throw, he misses a well-covered Brown in the back left corner of the end zone. It's slightly overthrown.

Play 15: A designed QB keeper picks up seven yards.

Play 16: A Gainwell run gets minimal yardage.

Play 17: Hurts again overthrows Brown, in the same part of the end zone for an incompletion.

Situation: 3rd and 5 at opponent’s 44-yard line

Play 18: Head coach Nick Sirianni calls out a scenario, and Hurts converts the first down as Smith slithers to the middle of the field and catches an easy pass.

11-on-11 at opponent 30-yard line

Play 19: A hand-off to Barkley gains little.

Play 20: Smith catches a pass over the middle in traffic for seven yards. He's a bit unhappy afterwards, as Nakobe Dean unintentionally tackles him to the ground.

Play 21: A pretty good pass is fired Ngata's way, but Darius Slay is with him step for step and breaks it up.

Play 22: The last play for the first team is a sideline completion to Brown for first down yardage.

It wasn't Hurts' best, but it certainly was not his worst either as a solid 11-for-15 day — with two touchdowns — end a long week on the field at training camp.

