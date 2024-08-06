Eagles 2024 training camp practice notes, Day 9: A.J. Brown can run a slant

Day 9 of Philadelphia Eagles training camp is in the books, and it was the third of a four-day stretch of Eagles training camp practices. It was a hot, super humid practice lacking much in the way of exciting football. Let's get right to the notes.

• Did not practice:

S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson: Shoulder WR Parris Campbell: Groin LB Oren Burks: Knee LB Brandon Smith: Concussion S Mekhi Garner: Hamstring

Limited practice:

C Cam Jurgens: Illness RG Tyler Steen: Ankle WR Austin Watkins: Illness

• A team spokesperson said that Gardner-Johnson's injury is not long-term. CGJG was at practice, taking mental reps on the back end along with Sydney Brown. Avonte Maddox got first-team reps with CJGJ out, as did James Bradberry.

• Speaking of Sydney Brown, who is on the PUP list while he continues to rehab a torn ACL suffered in January, he was doing sprints on a side field and he was flying. You would never know he was recovering from an ACL tear by how fast he was running. I did not get a chance to see him cut or abruptly stop while running, which will obviously be part of his recovery, but he sure as hell can pick them up and put them down when running straight, which is a good sign.

• Tyler Steen participated in 11-on-11's for the first time since injuring his ankle. He got first-and second-team reps, but only after Becton got some first-team reps before him. It's looking more and more like Becton has leapfrogged Steen in the race for the starting RG job.

• Nine practices, still no INTs this summer from Jalen Hurts. There wasn't much to evaluate today, but Hurts did connect with A.J. Brown on a bunch of quick slants. That's a bread and butter route for Brown, and they looked crisp, with Hurts hitting Brown in stride with opportunities to get yards after the catch.

Hurts did throw a hospital ball to DeVonta Smith over the middle. Smith made the catch and could have been wrecked by Nakobe Dean, who smartly did not take the opportunity to hit the star receiver.

Overall, on a day when Hurts didn't throw a ton of passes, he was on target as usual this summer. Our Jalen Hurts thumbs up / thumbs down tracker: