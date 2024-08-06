Jalen Hurts watch: How did Eagles QB look at training camp practice?

The Eagles once again took to the practice field during training camp, which means another day of tracking how Jalen Hurts and the Birds' first-team offense performed here at PhillyVoice.

Let's break it down by session...

11-on-11s

Play 1: Hurts hands it off to Saquon Barkley, but linebacker Devin White is right there and wraps him up.

Play 2: Hurts finds Barkley underneath for a quick completion with the running backs wide open.

Play 3: This was a great play design. The Eagles go play action and DeVonta Smith is virtually uncovered. Hurts hits him accurately on the move for a nice gain.

Play 4: With pressure coming down upon him, Hurts doesn't like what he sees down field and decides to tuck the ball and run.

Play 5: Hurts goes to A.J. Brown for a quick pickup of a couple of yards.

Play 6: With the pocket collapsing, Hurts scrambles up the middle for a few yards.

Play 7: Jalen Carter has a massive swat on a Hurts pass attempt. Powerful dude. There were some J.J. Watt vibes. I discussed Carter's practice performance in our "game ball" series on Tuesday.

11-on-11s

Play 8: It's a handoff to Kenny Gainwell, who makes a nice cut up field on this one.

Play 9: Hurts may have wanted Smith deep, but then looks elsewhere. He scrambles a bit and overthrows Johnny Wilson.

Play 10: Nice burst from Barkley here on a handoff. Running backs are difficult to evaluate without live tackling in the summer, so this camp has felt somewhat quiet from Barkley, but I'm expecting that to change when things get going for real.

Play 11: The Eagles go quarterback keeper and Hurts runs it up the gut.

Play 12: This was a great play from second-year defensive tackle Moro Ojomo for a tackle for a loss on a handoff. I highlighted Ojomo's encouraging camp on Monday.

"He's getting better," defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said regarding Ojomo before Monday's practice. "He's showing up. He's on the lighter side as D-linemen go, D-tackles, but he's athletic. Plays extremely hard and very coachable. He's had a good camp."

Play 13: Hurts connects with Brown on a smooth slant route. That's been an integral part of the Eagles' offense since Brown's arrival in 2022 and I don't anticipate that changing.

11-on-11s, situational football, fourth and goal at the three-yard line going in

Play 14: Hurts fumbles the snap, attempts to run it in himself, but goes out of bounds and doesn't score. That's in contrast to Hurts' huge red zone performance on Monday.

11-on-11s, situational football, third and short, no timeouts, 18-yard line going in

Play 15: The Eagles go play action, but the defense sniffs it out. With rookie cornerback Quinyon Mitchell running at him, Hurts simply slides as the Eagles don't convert.

11-on-11s

Play 16: Barkley gets stuffed on a handout.

Play 17: Hurts goes QB keeper again.

Play 18: Hurts look down the field for a deep route, but ultimately dumps it down to tight end Grant Calcaterra for a short gain.

Play 19: It's an easy-as-ever slant to Brown for a nice pickup.

Play 20: Similarly, it's a slant to Smith. As has been evident for anyone who's watched this offense the last two seasons, Hurts is money on those middle of the field throws to his two star wideouts.

Play 21: Another defensive lineman bat down! This time, Marlon Tuipulotu gets his hands on it on the pass from Hurts.

Play 22: Another QB keeper from Hurts.

Play 23: The Birds run the option. Hurts pitches it tor rookie running back Will Shipley, but Nolan Smith and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. are all over that one on a big play from the defense.

Play 24: The final play of the day is... you guessed it. Hurts hits Brown on a slant route. Boom. They're going to do it all year.

Hurts' practice stats: 8/11 (72.7 percent), 0 touchdowns, 0 turnovers

Hurts' practice grade: B+. Good passing day for QB1, but would've liked to have seen more from him in the red zone with how much success he had there on Monday.

