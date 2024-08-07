Eagles release first depth chart of the 2024 season

The Philadelphia Eagles released their first depth chart of the 2024 season, because, well, they have to. Otherwise, they wouldn't. Typically it's one of their PR guys — certainly not Nick Sirianni or Howie Roseman — who are filling it out, though on some occasions placement of a player might be influenced by the higher-ups.

Here's the depth chart, which we'll use as a jumping off point to analyze what the depth chart might more accurately be, at least in my opinion.

My quibbles (and other observations):

• When training camp began, Parris Campbell was the WR3, but he is nursing a groin injury and was already losing first-team reps to rookie Johnny Wilson before he got hurt. I would have Wilson ahead of Campbell. (I still think the Eagles will add another veteran receiver.)



• If I were to have handicapped the tight ends before the start of camp, I'd have gone C.J. Uzomah as the No. 2, Grant Calcaterra as the No. 3, and Albert Okwuegbunam as the No. 4. Calcaterra has been the TE2 from the jump, and then based on practice reps (frequency and placement) I'd have it Okwuegbunam as TE3 and Uzomah TE4.



• As noted in our camp battle tracker, it appears that Mekhi Becton has leapfrogged Tyler Steen for the starting RG job, though that situation may be fluid.



• Matt Hennessy has mostly been playing guard. Right now the backup center is Brett Toth, one of this camp's biggest surprises.



• If I'm reading the above depth chart right, Tarron Jackson is the sixth edge rusher. Hard disagree there. He might be last. I'd certainly have Patrick Johnson ahead of him, at a minimum.



• Devin White and Zack Baun are kinda mentioned first on each of their spaces on the first team along with Nakobe Dean and Jeremiah Trotter, Jr. White and Baun are clearly the starting linebackers right now. Maybe the team didn't want to upset Dean? Also, I like what I have seen from Trotter so far, but he has barely gotten any first-team reps.



• Really small quibble here, but I might even have Brandon Smith over Oren Burks. Smith has played well and showed some promise. Burks hasn't played at all yet.



• If the season started today, I think the starting corners would be Darius Slay and Isaiah Rodgers on the outside, with Quinyon Mitchell in the slot. Avonte Maddox would be the top backup in the slot and at safety.



• The backup holder is Britain Covey. The backup long snapper is Grant Calcaterra.



Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader