Eagles 2024 training camp practice notes, Day 13: Tanner McKee shows again that he should be QB2

Day 13 of Philadelphia Eagles training camp is in the books. It rained for most of the day, sometimes hard. If you're an aspiring sports writer, don't forget to check the weather report before you leave for the day, like I did today. Bad rookie mistake by me. Anyway, let's get to the notes.

• Did not practice:

RG Tyler Steen: Ankle WR Johnny Wilson: Concussion WR Joseph Ngata: Ankle WR John Ross: Concussion TE Albert Okwuegbunam: Abdomen TE E.J. Jenkins: Knee S Caden Sterns: Knee DT Gabe Hall: Hamstring OL Matt Hennessy: Back

Limited:

S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson: Shoulder DB Cooper DeJean: Hamstring TE Grant Calcaterra: Shoulder WR Parris Campbell: Groin LB Oren Burks: Knee

• Rookie DB Cooper DeJean participated in team drills for the first time today. As expected, he was in the slot, with the second team defense, though he also got some reps outside. If you'll note in our Eagles training camp battle tracker, we never eliminated DeJean from starting consideration. He'll have a few weeks to show if he should start in the slot, possibly with Quinyon Mitchell starting outside at CB2.



DeJean also got some punt return reps today.