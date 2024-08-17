More Sports:

August 17, 2024

Eagles roster 2024: Locks, not-quite-locks, bubble players, and long shots, updated

The Eagles are getting closer and closer to needing to lock down their 53-man roster for the 2024 season.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Nick Sirianni Howie Roseman 20224 Jimmy Kempski/for PhillyVoice

Nick Sirianni and Howie Roseman before the Eagles' first 2024 training camp practice.

Four weeks ago, before the start of Philadelphia Eagles training camp, we identified the roster locks (36), the not-quite-locks (7), the bubble players (26), and the longshots (23). Here we'll update that, and show which players moved up 📈 and moved down 📉. 

48 Locks 🔒

• Quarterback: Jalen Hurts, Kenny Pickett, Tanner McKee 📈.

• Running back: Saquon Barkley, Will Shipley, Kenny Gainwell.

• Wide receiver: A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Britain Covey 📈, Johnny Wilson 📈.

• Tight end: Dallas Goedert, Grant Calcaterra 📈.

• Offensive tackle: Jordan Mailata, Lane Johnson, Fred Johnson 📈.

• Interior offensive line: Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen, Mekhi Becton 📈, Trevor Keegan 📈, Dylan McMahon 📈.

• Edge defender: Bryce Huff, Josh Sweat, Brandon Graham, Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt.

• Interior defensive line: Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, Moro Ojomo 📈, Marlon Tuipulotu 📈.

• Linebacker: Devin White, Zack Baun, Nakobe Dean, Jeremiah Trotter, Ben VanSumeren 📈.

• Cornerback: Darius Slay, Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Kelee Ringo, Isaiah Rodgers.

• Safety: Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Reed Blankenship, Sydney Brown, Avonte Maddox 📈.

• Specialists: Jake Elliott, Braden Mann, Rick Lovato.

Notes: Yep, 48 locks. 12 players who we considered not to be locks moved into lock territory. 

For this exercise, I just eliminated the "not-quite-locks" category and decided to make more definitive calls, but if that still existed I'll probably have McMahon and Tuipultou in there.

16 bubble players 🫧

• Quarterback: None.

• Running back: None.

• Wide receiver: Parris Campbell, John Ross, Ainias Smith, Joseph Ngata.

• Tight end: Albert Okwuegbunam, C.J. Uzomah 📉, E.J. Jenkins.

• Offensive tackle: Darian Kinnard 📈.

• Interior offensive line: Brett Toth 📈.

• Edge defender: Patrick Johnson.

• Interior defensive line: Thomas Booker 📈.

• Linebacker: Brandon Smith 📈.

• Cornerback: Josh Jobe, Eli Ricks.

• Safety: Tristin McCollum, James Bradberry.

• Specialists: None.

Notes: If there are 48 locks, then that means that there are five spots left on the roster, six if Sydney Brown stays on the PUP list. These are the players fighting for those final spots. If it were up to me (not necessarily what I think the team would do), I'd keep Patrick Johnson, Thomas Booker, Darian Kinnard, and E.J. Jenkins (assuming his injury Thursday night isn't serious), which would get me to 52, and I would be trying like hell to trade for a WR3.

23 longshots 🐶

• Quarterback: Will Grier.

• Running back: Kendall Milton, Tyrion Davis-Price, Lew Nichols.

• Wide receiver: Jacob Harris, Austin Watkins.

• Tight end: None.

• Offensive tackle: Anim Dankwah, Laekin Vakalahi (roster exemption).

• Interior offensive line: Matt Hennessy 📉, Max Scharping 📉.

• Edge defender: Julian Okwara, Tarron Jackson, Terrell Lewis.

• Interior defensive line: P.J. Mustipher 📉, Gabe Hall 📉.

• Linebacker: Oren Burks 📉.

• Cornerback: Shon Stephens, Zech McPhearson 📉, Tyler Hall 📉, Parry Nickerson 📉.

• Safety: Andre Sam, Mekhi Garner 📉.

• Specialists: None.

Notes: Nine players went from being on the bubble to longshots.

New guys signed since the start of camp who have no realistic shot

WR Griffin Hebert, TE Kevin Foelsch, TE Armani Rogers, OL Nick Gates, S Caden Sterns.

The departed

TE McCallan Castles, WR Shaquan Davis, OL Gottlieb Ayedze, OL Jason Poe, OL Gottlieb Ayedze, CB Mario Goodrich, LB Shaquille Quarterman.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles roster

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ AC WOW

10 must-dos during an AC getaway
Limited - Navy Yard - Naval Surface Warfare Center Recruitment

Training program connects grads to federal admin roles starting at $26/hour

Just In

Must Read

Neighborhoods

Parts of Center City to close to cars on 4 Sundays in September
Open Streets Rittenhouse

Sponsored

Paving the Lane to Better Mental Health
LIMITED - lane-johnson-audience.

Health Insurance

For the first time, Medicare negotiates prices on 10 drugs that treat diabetes, heart failure and other conditions
Medicare Drug Costs

Entertainment

New 'Only Murders' trailer shows Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Richard Kind
da'vine joy randolph only murders

Phillies

Phillies quick hits: Series split with Marlins offers more questions than answers
Schwarber 8.14.24

Weekend

Philadelphia Folk Festival, art and anime: Your weekend guide to things to do
Philly Folk Festival weekend

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved