Eagles roster 2024: Locks, not-quite-locks, bubble players, and long shots, updated

Four weeks ago, before the start of Philadelphia Eagles training camp, we identified the roster locks (36), the not-quite-locks (7), the bubble players (26), and the longshots (23). Here we'll update that, and show which players moved up πŸ“ˆ and moved down πŸ“‰.Β

48 Locks πŸ”’

β€’ Quarterback: Jalen Hurts, Kenny Pickett, Tanner McKee πŸ“ˆ.

β€’Β Running back: Saquon Barkley, Will Shipley, Kenny Gainwell.

β€’ Wide receiver: A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Britain Covey πŸ“ˆ, Johnny Wilson πŸ“ˆ.

β€’ Tight end: Dallas Goedert, Grant Calcaterra πŸ“ˆ.

β€’ Offensive tackle: Jordan Mailata, Lane Johnson, Fred Johnson πŸ“ˆ.

β€’ Interior offensive line: Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen, Mekhi Becton πŸ“ˆ, Trevor Keegan πŸ“ˆ, Dylan McMahon πŸ“ˆ.

β€’ Edge defender: Bryce Huff, Josh Sweat, Brandon Graham, Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt.

β€’ Interior defensive line:Β Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, Moro Ojomo πŸ“ˆ, Marlon Tuipulotu πŸ“ˆ.

β€’ Linebacker: Devin White, Zack Baun, Nakobe Dean, Jeremiah Trotter,Β Ben VanSumeren πŸ“ˆ.

β€’ Cornerback: Darius Slay, Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Kelee Ringo, Isaiah Rodgers.

β€’ Safety: Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Reed Blankenship, Sydney Brown, Avonte Maddox πŸ“ˆ.

β€’ Specialists: Jake Elliott, Braden Mann, Rick Lovato.

Notes: Yep, 48 locks. 12 players who we considered not to be locks moved into lock territory.Β

For this exercise, I just eliminated the "not-quite-locks" category and decided to make more definitive calls, but if that still existed I'll probably have McMahon and Tuipultou in there.