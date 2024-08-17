Eagles roster 2024: Locks, not-quite-locks, bubble players, and long shots, updated

Four weeks ago, before the start of Philadelphia Eagles training camp, we identified the roster locks (36), the not-quite-locks (7), the bubble players (26), and the longshots (23). Here we'll update that, and show which players moved up 📈 and moved down 📉.

48 Locks 🔒

• Quarterback: Jalen Hurts, Kenny Pickett, Tanner McKee 📈.

• Running back: Saquon Barkley, Will Shipley, Kenny Gainwell.

• Wide receiver: A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Britain Covey 📈, Johnny Wilson 📈.

• Tight end: Dallas Goedert, Grant Calcaterra 📈.

• Offensive tackle: Jordan Mailata, Lane Johnson, Fred Johnson 📈.

• Interior offensive line: Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen, Mekhi Becton 📈, Trevor Keegan 📈, Dylan McMahon 📈.

• Edge defender: Bryce Huff, Josh Sweat, Brandon Graham, Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt.

• Interior defensive line: Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, Moro Ojomo 📈, Marlon Tuipulotu 📈.

• Linebacker: Devin White, Zack Baun, Nakobe Dean, Jeremiah Trotter, Ben VanSumeren 📈.

• Cornerback: Darius Slay, Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Kelee Ringo, Isaiah Rodgers.

• Safety: Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Reed Blankenship, Sydney Brown, Avonte Maddox 📈.

• Specialists: Jake Elliott, Braden Mann, Rick Lovato.

Notes: Yep, 48 locks. 12 players who we considered not to be locks moved into lock territory.

For this exercise, I just eliminated the "not-quite-locks" category and decided to make more definitive calls, but if that still existed I'll probably have McMahon and Tuipultou in there.