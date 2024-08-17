Eagles roster 2024: Locks, not-quite-locks, bubble players, and long shots, updated

August 17, 2024
Four weeks ago, before the start of Philadelphia Eagles training camp, we identified the roster locks (36), the not-quite-locks (7), the bubble players (26), and the longshots (23). Here we'll update that, and show which players moved up 📈 and moved down 📉.
• Quarterback: Jalen Hurts, Kenny Pickett, Tanner McKee 📈.
• Running back: Saquon Barkley, Will Shipley, Kenny Gainwell.
• Wide receiver: A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Britain Covey 📈, Johnny Wilson 📈.
• Tight end: Dallas Goedert, Grant Calcaterra 📈.
• Offensive tackle: Jordan Mailata, Lane Johnson, Fred Johnson 📈.
• Interior offensive line: Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen, Mekhi Becton 📈, Trevor Keegan 📈, Dylan McMahon 📈.
• Edge defender: Bryce Huff, Josh Sweat, Brandon Graham, Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt.
• Interior defensive line: Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, Moro Ojomo 📈, Marlon Tuipulotu 📈.
• Linebacker: Devin White, Zack Baun, Nakobe Dean, Jeremiah Trotter, Ben VanSumeren 📈.
• Cornerback: Darius Slay, Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Kelee Ringo, Isaiah Rodgers.
• Safety: Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Reed Blankenship, Sydney Brown, Avonte Maddox 📈.
• Specialists: Jake Elliott, Braden Mann, Rick Lovato.
Notes: Yep, 48 locks. 12 players who we considered not to be locks moved into lock territory.
For this exercise, I just eliminated the "not-quite-locks" category and decided to make more definitive calls, but if that still existed I'll probably have McMahon and Tuipultou in there.
• Quarterback: None.
• Running back: None.
• Wide receiver: Parris Campbell, John Ross, Ainias Smith, Joseph Ngata.
• Tight end: Albert Okwuegbunam, C.J. Uzomah 📉, E.J. Jenkins.
• Offensive tackle: Darian Kinnard 📈.
• Interior offensive line: Brett Toth 📈.
• Edge defender: Patrick Johnson.
• Interior defensive line: Thomas Booker 📈.
• Linebacker: Brandon Smith 📈.
• Cornerback: Josh Jobe, Eli Ricks.
• Safety: Tristin McCollum, James Bradberry.
• Specialists: None.
Notes: If there are 48 locks, then that means that there are five spots left on the roster, six if Sydney Brown stays on the PUP list. These are the players fighting for those final spots. If it were up to me (not necessarily what I think the team would do), I'd keep Patrick Johnson, Thomas Booker, Darian Kinnard, and E.J. Jenkins (assuming his injury Thursday night isn't serious), which would get me to 52, and I would be trying like hell to trade for a WR3.
• Quarterback: Will Grier.
• Running back: Kendall Milton, Tyrion Davis-Price, Lew Nichols.
• Wide receiver: Jacob Harris, Austin Watkins.
• Tight end: None.
• Offensive tackle: Anim Dankwah, Laekin Vakalahi (roster exemption).
• Interior offensive line: Matt Hennessy 📉, Max Scharping 📉.
• Edge defender: Julian Okwara, Tarron Jackson, Terrell Lewis.
• Interior defensive line: P.J. Mustipher 📉, Gabe Hall 📉.
• Linebacker: Oren Burks 📉.
• Cornerback: Shon Stephens, Zech McPhearson 📉, Tyler Hall 📉, Parry Nickerson 📉.
• Safety: Andre Sam, Mekhi Garner 📉.
• Specialists: None.
Notes: Nine players went from being on the bubble to longshots.
WR Griffin Hebert, TE Kevin Foelsch, TE Armani Rogers, OL Nick Gates, S Caden Sterns.
TE McCallan Castles, WR Shaquan Davis, OL Gottlieb Ayedze, OL Jason Poe, OL Gottlieb Ayedze, CB Mario Goodrich, LB Shaquille Quarterman.
