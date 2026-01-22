Eagles 2026 mock draft roundup, version 1.0

On Tuesday morning, we published our first Philadelphia Eagles-only mock draft of the offseason. Here we'll also take a peek around at some of the national guys and see who they have going to the Birds at 23rd overall.

Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson (Mel Kiper, ESPN)

Philadelphia could go a lot of directions, especially if it moves on from wide receiver A.J. Brown this offseason. But one spot that has received a lot of attention is actually on defense. The Eagles tried to fix the CB2 position opposite Quinyon Mitchell (Cooper DeJean is in the slot) with trades for Jaire Alexander and Michael Carter II, but neither move did the trick. Carter barely played down the stretch, and Alexander stepped away from football in mid-November. Terrell, though, would be a reliable answer. He broke up nine passes and forced five -- yes, five -- fumbles in 2025. He's terrific in man coverage, and coordinator Vic Fangio had his defense in man 55% of the time this season, third most in the NFL.

#JimmySays: The Eagles certainly have a hole at CB2, but I wonder if that's a spot where they might not be inclined to use a premium resource, given their need to bolster the offensive line, and possibly find a new receiver if they trade A.J. Brown.

Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon (Josh Edwards, CBS)

When Philadelphia felt Zach Ertz's career was nearing the end, it made the decision to move on from a fan favorite in favor of first-round pick Dallas Goedert. Goedert is scheduled to become a free agent in March. Sadiq is an off-ramp much the same way Goedert had been for Ertz.

#JimmySays: Goedert was a second-round pick, but whatever. It is true that the Eagles had a succession plan for Ertz, just like they did when Ertz replaced Brent Celek. They have not shown any kind of succession plan for Goedert, who at times last offseason looked like he might not be back with the team for the 2025 season.

Sadiq is awesome, by the way. He has a high floor as a great blocker, but he is also super athletic and could develop into an outstanding receiver as well.

Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon (Gordon McGuinness, PFF)

The Eagles could go in several directions. Assuming 31-year-old tight end Dallas Goedert leaves in free agency, Sadiq is one option. The Oregon pass catcher is generating noise as a potential top-10 pick and is likely to test very well this spring.

#JimmySays: There's little doubt Sadiq is going to crush the Combine.

Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon (Ryan Wilson, CBS)

Sadiq oozes athleticism, will run through arm tackles and is used all over the formation. He can be a quick-game target as an outside WR and is used effectively on jet sweeps. He's also one of the best blocking TEs in college football who is an asset on special teams, too. He reminds me of Kadarius Toney in the quick game and Anquan Boldin in space with the ball in his hands.

#JimmySays: It might take a year or two, but Sadiq could actually replace some of the things that A.J. Brown did on shorter throws, like slants, for example.

Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah (Nate Tice and Charles McDonald, Yahoo)

The Eagles can return to Super Bowl contention by building back up through the trenches, and they need to make another high-end investment at offensive tackle, even if it won’t pay off immediately. Lane Johnson isn’t going to play forever and flexibility at such an important position is how the Eagles built this juggernaut over the past handful of seasons. Lomu is one of the top players in the draft with serious long-term upside as a tackle, and now the Eagles can stash him for a year or two.

#JimmySays: Lomu is a technically advanced pass protector with quick feet and good athleticism. He's more of a plug-and-play guy, but theoretically with limited room to get substantially better.

If you're stashing a guy "for a year or two," the more logical player is Alabama's Kadyn Proctor, who is a size/athleticism freak of nature who needs technical refinement.

Olaivavega Ioane, OG, Penn State (Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today)

Howie Roseman no doubt would love to find a successor to Lane Johnson at right tackle, regardless of how much time the six-time Pro Bowler has left. With the way the board falls, however, the better solution up front might be Ioane, who could add a much-needed dose of stability to a group of interior blockers that failed to meet the line's previous lofty standards.

#JimmySays: The Eagles have an interesting situation at guard. Landon Dickerson is a good player when healthy, but he has a history of serious injuries dating back to high school and college, and his body has taken a pounding the last two seasons. He doesn't strike me as a guy likely to play deep into his 30s. Meanwhile, RG Tyler Steen has been fine in his first season as a starter, but he is only under contract through 2026, and he's probably not above being replaced by a better player.

Ioane is a great player. He plays under control with good technique, but will also bury defenders into the turf when the opportunity arises. He understands angles in the run game, and he's a brick wall in pass pro.

Olaivavega Ioane, OG, Penn State (Dane Brugler, The Athletic)

One draft pick isn’t going to rectify the Eagles’ run-game woes, but adding an athletic mauler such as Ioane (pronounced “Yo-wahn-ay”) sure would help. Tyler Steen has been up and down in his first year as a starter, and the Eagles have to be concerned about Landon Dickerson’s long-term durability.

#JimmySays: I wonder if Steen could play RT. He played tackle in college, and he was better at tackle than he was at guard during his first training camp. I dunno, just thinking out loud (or in print or whatever).

