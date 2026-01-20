Eagles-only 2026 mock draft, version 1.0

We're getting started on mock draft season a little earlier in 2026 than we did a year ago, since, you know, the Eagles' season is over. The Eagles currently have eight picks total in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Round 1: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama (6'7, 366)

Proctor is a mammoth offensive tackle, but he is also a pretty ridiculous athlete for a man his size. He came in at No. 2 on Bruce Feldman's "Freaks" list this summer.

The 6-7, 366-pound Proctor’s body has 274 pounds of lean muscle mass with 26 percent body fat. His strength numbers are awesome. This summer, he squatted 815 pounds, benched 535 and power cleaned 405. Honestly, I was even more blown away when I found out he vertical jumped 32 inches and broad jumped 9-3. He’s 366 pounds! That 32-inch vertical is as much or more than five of the wideouts who were at this year’s combine. It’s the same as Colorado’s LaJohntay Wester, and he weighed 203 pounds less. In his first season at Alabama, Proctor started at left tackle and was selected to the All-SEC Freshman Team by the conference coaches. He had his highest-graded performance of the season against Georgia and its top-ranked defense. Last year against Georgia, Proctor earned a 90 percent grade with five knockdown blocks as the Tide didn’t allow a sack all night, per Pro Football Focus. Against South Carolina’s ferocious D-line, Proctor did not allow a sack, pressure or quarterback hit in 63 snaps and posted five knockdowns.

Proctor has started at LT since 2023. He would be a great candidate to be an eventual Lane Johnson replacement at RT, assuming he could flip to that side of the line. He also could maybe be a replacement at guard for Landon Dickerson 🤷‍♂️, if Dickerson's body doesn't allow him to play into his 30's.

His size and athleticism traits remind me a bit of Mekhi Becton coming out of college. Becton's career at OT likely would have been more fruitful if he had gotten to work with Jeff Stoutland from Day 1. But what Becton's career arc shows is that if all does not go well at tackle, guys with his size and ability can move inside and have something of a floor as a guard.

Cut-up of some blocks here:

Also, Alabama threw a bubble screen to him:

He actually looked pretty good as a ball carrier!

Jeff Stoutland has said numerous times over the years that he likes offensive linemen who have some kind of "wow" trait, and certainly Proctor does.



Round 2: Trinidad Chambliss, QB, Ole Miss (6'0, 200)

Chambliss has a cool story. He had no scholarship offers from FBS schools coming out of high school, enrolled at Ferris State, where he won a DII National Championship in 2024, before transferring to Ole Miss.

During his championship season at Ferris State, Chambliss threw for 26 TDs vs. 6 INTs, and he ran for 1019 yards with 25 rushing TDs. Obviously, he is a dual-threat quarterback.

In 2025, Chambliss led Ole Miss to a 13-2 record and a spot in the College Football Playoffs. He completed 294 of 445 passes (66.1%) for 3937 yards (8.8 YPA), 22 TDs, and 3 INTs. He also ran for 527 yards and 8 TDs.

He has a fun highlight reel:

Jalen Hurts had a great 2022, then a down 2023, then another great season (or at least finish) in 2024, and then another down season in 2025. Each time Hurts has faced serious adversity with the Eagles, he has bounced back with a strong season. He will be under pressure to play well in 2026, and if he doesn't it wouldn't be the worst thing to have a young talented quarterback to groom in the background.

But also, Tanner McKee is under contract for one more season, and he could be moving on to a new team in 2027. At a minimum, the Eagles will need a new QB2 in 2027, and drafting one would save the Eagles ~$5-10 million on a good veteran backup.



I know that many of you reading this will hate the suggestion of a second-round quarterback, and I hear you, but they've done it before!

Round 3: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo (6'2, 202)

McNeil-Warren is a productive safety who has the following numbers since 2023 in 25 games: 207 tackles, 5 INTs (one pick-six), 9 forced fumbles. He has good size, he can play the run, he's a big hitter, and he has some range patrolling the deep part of the field. A cutup, from Devin Jackson:

My guess is that Reed Blankenship is leaving in free agency this offseason. Also, the Eagles struck gold with another Toledo DB in Quinyon Mitchell.

Round 3: Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia (5'10, 180)

Branch is a small, shifty waterbug-like receiver. In 2025 he had 81 catches for 811 yards and 6 TDs. Fun player:

He also has some return ability, as he had punt and kick return touchdowns in 2023 at USC, and he led the nation that season with a 20.8-yard punt return average. The Eagles showed an interest in this type of player with their selection of Ainias Smith in the 2024 draft. But, you know, Branch is good.

He could pretty quickly be their slot receiver and primary returner.

Round 4: Bryce Lance, WR, North Dakota State (6'3, 209)

Lance is the brother of Trey Lance, and he went to the same school as his older brother, but plays wide receiver. He's tall and fast, and is a weapon both in the red zone and as a big play target deep down the field. He is certain to attract comparisons to Christian Watson, another tall and fast receiver from NDSU. A taste, via @NFL_DF:

In 2025, Lance had 51 catches for 1,079 yards (a lofty 21.2 YPC), and 8 TDs. In 2024, he had 75 catches for 1,071 yards (14.3 YPC) and 17 TDs.

He has some developing to do and may not be ready to make significant contributions as a rookie, but he has a high ceiling, and a chance to go Day 2. I think he's an ideal value in the fourth round.

Round 4: Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State (6'2, 195)

Igbinosun was one of the more polarizing players in college football. He is very grabby, as he was flagged for 16 (!) penalties in 2024, and he doesn't have good takeaway numbers, as he had just 4 career INTs, and 0 forced fumbles.

And yet, you can kind of see how he might become a good corner in the NFL. Though grabby, he was also one of the most physical corners in the country. He'll stick his face in the fan in run support, he's a sound tackler, and he is comfortable in press coverage at the line of scrimmage. He has outstanding length, at 6'2, with long arms.

Despite the lack of takeaways, Igbinosun did have 2 INTs both in 2024 and 2025, one of which was a spectacular play against Penn State, and he had 17 pass breakups the last two seasons. He does get his hands on footballs. The lack of forced fumbles also feels fluky because he is a good, physical tackler. The grabby play has also subsided a bit in 2025.

It's also probably worth noting that Igbinosun has covered guys like Emeka Egbuka, Marvin Harrison Jr., Carnell Tate, and Jeremiah Smith regularly in practice, plus a whole slew of other opposing wide receivers who are already playing in the NFL or soon will be. He also had over 50 career starts.

Round 5: Logan Jones, C, Iowa (6'3, 304)

As noted above, the Eagles love them some athletic offensive linemen, and Jones came in at No. 7 on Bruce Feldman's "Freaks" list this past summer.

A former basketball player who was in the 260-pound range in high school, Jones first dunked in ninth grade at about 6-1. Now, at 303 pounds, he is one of the country’s best centers. Last year, Jones had zero sacks allowed in 280 pass blocking snaps, per PFF. He set the program record this offseason with a 705-pound squat. He holds the position record with a 36.6-inch vertical, a 1.53 10-yard split and a 4.09 shuttle. His 470-pound hang clean this summer is also a position record, but he was hoping to break the program record for all players held by another Freaks List alum, Tristan Wirfs.

The Eagles have had a habit of drafting centers when they already had a good starting center in place, and then figuring it out from there. They selected Isaac Seumalo, Landon Dickerson, and Cam Jurgens while Jason Kelce was on the team, and they all played guard with the Eagles, at least initially in Jurgens' case.

Watch Jones execute combo blocks and then get to the second level. He just looks like an Eagles center. (Video via @Sam_Teets33).

Jurgens did not have a good season, despite being voted into the Pro Bowl, but he was also hampered by a back injury that was operated on last offseason. Jones would provide insurance at center, and depth along the interior of the line, assuming Jeff Stoutland could coach him up at guard.

Round 5: Will Kacmarek, TE, Ohio State (6'6, 258)

Kacmarek was the Buckeyes' TE2, and he was an unsung hero in their offense as one of the best blocking tight ends in the country. Look at this guy tossing defenders around against Michigan this season:

Kacmarek would be a role player from Day 1. He would be an instant and significant upgrade over Grant Calcaterra, and you probably can get him on Day 3 because he doesn't have impressive receiving stats. I also think he has some upside as a receiver.

