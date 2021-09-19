More Sports:

September 19, 2021

Eagles-49ers inactives, with analysis

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
The 49ers will be without RB Raheem Mostert.

Over the last few years, the Philadelphia Eagles have typically gone into games with more injuries than their opponents. So far in 2021, they have managed to stay relatively healthy, and will enter Week 2 in much better shape than the San Francisco 49ers.

Here's the final Friday Eagles-49ers inactives, with analysis.

S Rodney McLeod: The Eagles will have 21 of 22 starters available Week 1, with McLeod being the lone exception. Marcus Epps started in place of McLeod Week 1, but left early with a concussion.

QB Gardner Minshew: To be determined when Minshew will be replaced on this list by Joe Flacco.

CB Mac McCain: McCain has been down for both games since joining the team.

OT Brett Toth: The  Eagles still have eight offensive linemen active.

DT Marlon Tuipulotu: The Eagles still have four DTs active.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

OL Jack Driscoll (IR): Driscoll is on short-term IR with a pectoral injury. He would be the first lineman off the bench if Lane Johnson were to go down, so it's at least a noteworthy loss, but not a crushing one. As a rookie, Driscoll appeared in 11 games, starting four, playing a total of 300 snaps, and looking like a competent player. However, he dealt with a handful of injuries, including an MCL sprain that ended his season.

TE Tyree Jackson (IR): Jackson suffered a broken bone in his back during joint practices with the New England Patriots. The injury did not require surgery, and his recovery period at the time was deemed by the team to be 8-10 weeks. That was four weeks ago, so (checks math) Jackson should be back 4-6 weeks from now.

Rather than shut Jackson down for the season by placing him on season-ending IR prior to 53-man cutdowns, the Eagles chose to allow Jackson to occupy a roster spot on the initial roster, and as a result, they were able to place him on short-term IR, which will allow him to return at any point after Week 3.

CB Josiah Scott (IR): Scott got hurt in the third preseason game against the Jets. He made the team, but will be shelved for at least three weeks. The Eagles have since signed a pair of corners in Andre Chachere and Mac McCain.

CB Emmanuel Moseley: The Niners will be without both starting CBs. 

CB Ambry Thomas: The Niners are starting Josh Norman at CB instead of going with Thomas.

DL Zach Kerr: Kerr is down, with Javon Kinlaw active.

OL Aaron Banks: Rookie second-round pick is a healthy scratch.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

CB Jason Verrett: Verrett has had one of the most injury-plagued careers in NFL history, as he has missed 73 games over his career, which began in 2014. He has only played in 40 games. As such, it was very risky for the Niners to be relying on him so heavily this season, as Verrett was by far their best cornerback. He is done for the season with a torn ACL.

• LB Dre Greenlaw: Greenlaw is a third-year pro who had 184 tackles in his first two season in the NFL (in 29 games). He will have surgery on his groin, and is reportedly expected to miss 6-8 weeks. According to Nick Wagoner of ESPN, Greenlaw appeared to suffer the injury during a pick-six against the Lions Week 1. Greenlaw did not return to that game, and was replaced by Azeez Al-Shaair in the lineup. 

RB Raheem Mostert: Mostert was the Niners' starting running back, and in his sixth year with the Niners, he is averaging an absurd 5.7 yards per carry. Mostert has "chipped cartilage" in his knee, an injury the Niners said earlier in the week could take eight weeks for recovery. Instead, Mostert is opting to have surgery on his knee to preserve his long-term career aspirations, which will end his season.

RB Jeffrey Wilson: Wilson is a hard runner who rushed 126 times for 600 yards and 7 TDs for the Niners in 2020. He's on the PUP list as he recovers from a torn meniscus.

The Niners' remaining running backs are sixth-round rookie Elijah Mitchell, third-round rookie Trey Sermon, and 2020 UDFA JaMycal Hasty. Mitchell led the Niners with 19 carries for 104 yards and a TD Week 1 against the Lions.

S Tarvarius Moore: Moore was a third-round pick of the Niners in 2018, and until this season had never missed a game. He has 48 career games played, with 13 starts, serving as their third safety behind Jimmie Ward and Jaquiski Tartt. In 2020, Moore had 52 tackles.

WR Richie James: James was the Niners' primary kick/punt returner in 2018 and 2019. In 2020, his role decreased on returns, but increased as a receiver. In 2020, he had 23 catches for 394 yards and 1 TD.

DE Jordan Willis: The Niners traded for Willis during the 2020 season. He played 7 games for them, and had 2.5 sacks.

DT Maurice Hurst: Hurst signed with the Niners during the offseason. Three seasons, 8 sacks. 

