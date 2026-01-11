Eagles-49ers Wild Card Round inactives, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles enter their Wild Card Round matchup with the San Francisco reasonably healthy, and also fresh after resting starters Week 18 against the Washington Commanders. They will be without start RT Lane Johnson.

The 49ers are missing their best pass rusher, they're extremely thin at linebacker, and they were on the wrong end of a very physical Week 18 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Here are the Eagles' and 49ers' inactives, with analysis.

• RT Lane Johnson: Reporting on whether Johnson would play this week was all over the map. He won't play, and that has to beg the question whether he'll play in the playoffs, at all. In this particular matchup, the Niners had a league-low 20 sacks this season, so Johnson's absence isn't as daunting as it might be against other teams.



• iOL Brett Toth: Toth was ruled out on Saturday with a concussion. This is a sneaky-concerning injury, because Toth is the primary backup at all three interior offensive line spots.

• EDGE Josh Uche: With good depth on the edge, Uche is down.

• RB A.J. Dillon: Dillon is the RB4 behind Saquon Barkley, Tank Bigsby, and Will Shipley.

• CB Jakorian Bennett: Bennett and Kelee Ringo both had tough outings against the Commanders Week 18, but Ringo is a primary special teams contributor and Bennett is not.

• iDL Ty Robinson: Brandon Graham gives the Eagles some additional depth on the interior.



Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• S Andrew Mukuba (IR, eligible to come off of IR any time): Mukuba has had an up and down rookie season, but was beginning to earn the trust of defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. On the season, Mukuba has 46 tackles and 2 INTs. He is eligible to come off of IR, though Fangio said a couple weeks ago that he wasn't ready. Marcus Epps has started in Makuba's absence.

• WR Johnny Wilson (IR, knee/ankle, out for the season): Wilson is a massive receiver at 6'6, 228 who carved out a dirty work role as a physical blocker his rookie season in 2024, though sometimes he was a little too aggressive, as he committed four penalties (3 holding, 1 OPI). He wasn't much of a threat as a receiver, catching only 5 passes for 38 yards and a TD. He played a little over 400 snaps, and actually started four games.

• EDGE Ogbo Okoronkwo (IR, triceps, eligible to come off of IR at any time, season could be over): Okoronkwo was signed to provide edge depth. He played in just one game (4 snaps) before tearing his triceps.



• EDGE Azeez Ojulari (IR, triceps, 21-day practice window opened): Ojulari was the presumed third EDGE defender in the pecking order when he signed with the Eagles as a free agent, but he is now no better than the EDGE7.



The Eagles' opened Ojulari's 21-day practice window on Tuesday.

• FB Ben VanSumeren (IR, knee, out for the season): VanSumeren was poised to take on a bigger role in the Eagles' offense in 2025 as a full-time fullback, but he tore his patellar tendon on the opening kickoff of the season. His season is over.

• iOL Willie Lampkin (IR, season over): Lampkin is an extreme oddity, in that he is a 5'11 offensive lineman who only weighs 290 pounds. He looks like a player you'd create in Madden just for fun. However, coming out of North Carolina he received glowing reviews for his play on the field, and he played well in the preseason after signing with the Rams as an undrafted rookie free agent. The Rams waived Lampkin with an injury designation. The Eagles then claimed him and placed him on their IR.



The Eagles activated Lampkin's 21-day practice window, which expired. He won't play this season.

• OT Myles Hinton (IR, season over): Hinton is a sixth-round rookie who was up and down in training camp. The Eagles placed him on IR with a back injury, and he has not been on the active roster all season.



The Eagles activated Hinton's 21-day practice window, which expired. He won't play this season.