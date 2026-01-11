Eagles-49ers Wild Card Round inactives, with analysis

January 11, 2026
The Philadelphia Eagles enter their Wild Card Round matchup with the San Francisco reasonably healthy, and also fresh after resting starters Week 18 against the Washington Commanders. They will be without start RT Lane Johnson.
The 49ers are missing their best pass rusher, they're extremely thin at linebacker, and they were on the wrong end of a very physical Week 18 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
Here are the Eagles' and 49ers' inactives, with analysis.
• RT Lane Johnson: Reporting on whether Johnson would play this week was all over the map. He won't play, and that has to beg the question whether he'll play in the playoffs, at all. In this particular matchup, the Niners had a league-low 20 sacks this season, so Johnson's absence isn't as daunting as it might be against other teams.
• iOL Brett Toth: Toth was ruled out on Saturday with a concussion. This is a sneaky-concerning injury, because Toth is the primary backup at all three interior offensive line spots.
• EDGE Josh Uche: With good depth on the edge, Uche is down.
• RB A.J. Dillon: Dillon is the RB4 behind Saquon Barkley, Tank Bigsby, and Will Shipley.
• CB Jakorian Bennett: Bennett and Kelee Ringo both had tough outings against the Commanders Week 18, but Ringo is a primary special teams contributor and Bennett is not.
• iDL Ty Robinson: Brandon Graham gives the Eagles some additional depth on the interior.
• S Andrew Mukuba (IR, eligible to come off of IR any time): Mukuba has had an up and down rookie season, but was beginning to earn the trust of defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. On the season, Mukuba has 46 tackles and 2 INTs. He is eligible to come off of IR, though Fangio said a couple weeks ago that he wasn't ready. Marcus Epps has started in Makuba's absence.
• WR Johnny Wilson (IR, knee/ankle, out for the season): Wilson is a massive receiver at 6'6, 228 who carved out a dirty work role as a physical blocker his rookie season in 2024, though sometimes he was a little too aggressive, as he committed four penalties (3 holding, 1 OPI). He wasn't much of a threat as a receiver, catching only 5 passes for 38 yards and a TD. He played a little over 400 snaps, and actually started four games.
• EDGE Ogbo Okoronkwo (IR, triceps, eligible to come off of IR at any time, season could be over): Okoronkwo was signed to provide edge depth. He played in just one game (4 snaps) before tearing his triceps.
• EDGE Azeez Ojulari (IR, triceps, 21-day practice window opened): Ojulari was the presumed third EDGE defender in the pecking order when he signed with the Eagles as a free agent, but he is now no better than the EDGE7.
The Eagles' opened Ojulari's 21-day practice window on Tuesday.
• FB Ben VanSumeren (IR, knee, out for the season): VanSumeren was poised to take on a bigger role in the Eagles' offense in 2025 as a full-time fullback, but he tore his patellar tendon on the opening kickoff of the season. His season is over.
• iOL Willie Lampkin (IR, season over): Lampkin is an extreme oddity, in that he is a 5'11 offensive lineman who only weighs 290 pounds. He looks like a player you'd create in Madden just for fun. However, coming out of North Carolina he received glowing reviews for his play on the field, and he played well in the preseason after signing with the Rams as an undrafted rookie free agent. The Rams waived Lampkin with an injury designation. The Eagles then claimed him and placed him on their IR.
The Eagles activated Lampkin's 21-day practice window, which expired. He won't play this season.
• OT Myles Hinton (IR, season over): Hinton is a sixth-round rookie who was up and down in training camp. The Eagles placed him on IR with a back injury, and he has not been on the active roster all season.
The Eagles activated Hinton's 21-day practice window, which expired. He won't play this season.
The Niners' inactives:
Ricky Pearsall and Dee Winters are inactive for today's game.— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 11, 2026
Full @DignityHealth inactives: https://t.co/ksaMR9WI2M pic.twitter.com/rrCWftrvPN
Trent Williams will play.
• LB Fred Warner (IR, eligible to return at any time): Warner is considered by some to be the best off-ball linebacker in the NFL, with four First-Team All Pro nods. He does everything well. He can play the run, he's outstanding in coverage, he can blitz, and he's a smart field general. He suffered a gruesome ankle injury Week 6, and will not play in this game. Warner had 51 tackles, 2 forced fumbles, and 3 pass breakups in 6 games this season.
• DE Nick Bosa (IR, season over): Nick Bosa is a very good pass rusher, though in my opinion not on the level of guys like Myles Garrett, Micah Parsons, and T.J. Watt, to name a few. He had 17 tackles, 2 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles in 3 games before suffering a season-ending torn ACL.
• WR Brandon Aiyuk (left team): Aiyuk had 75 catches for 1342 yards (17.9 YPC) and 7 TDs in 2023, earning a Second-Team All pro nod. He then "held in" at Niners training camp in 2024, before eventually landing a four-year deal worth $120 million. He then tore his ACL and MCL during the 49ers' Week 7 matchup against the Chiefs, ending his season.
Aiyuk began 2025 training camp on the PUP, and after a while simply stopped showing up to Niners' facilities, prompting them to place him on the "reserve/left team" list, ending his season, and voiding guarantees in his contract. It's unlikely that Aiyuk will ever play for the Niners again.
• DE Mykel Williams: Williams was the 11th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and he started the first nine games of the season for the Niners before a season-ending torn ACL and lateral meniscus.
• LB Tatum Bethune: Bethune was Warner's replacement. He suffered a torn groin against the Seahawks Week 18, and his season is over. Bethune had 94 tackles, a sack, and 4 pass breakups as a fill-in. He played well against the run, but was shaky in coverage.
• LB Nick Martin: Martin is mainly a special teamer, but he's worth noting because of the Niners' many other injuries at linebacker.
• OG Ben Bartch: Bartch is a backup guard. He started two games for the Niners this season and weas in a weird rotation with Spencer Burford at LG earlier this season. His absence is noteworthy in case the Niners lose a guard during the game on Sunday, as he is their first guard off the bench.
