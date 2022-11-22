Eagles to debut black helmets with all-black uniforms against Packers

November 22, 2022
With the NFL's updated rule allowing teams to wear multiple helmets over the course of the season for different design purposes, it was announced that the Eagles would be using a black helmet in 2022. It's the first time the Birds have had a helmet that's neither green nor white.
The schedule for when the black helmet would be used this season came out a bit ago and it'll make its debut on Sunday Night Football this week when the Eagles host the Green Bay Packers. Fittingly, the Eagles will be going with their all-black uniforms to pair with the new helmets.
The Eagles announced this on Tuesday morning with a hype video that looks like an early 2000s disaster movie that I would've gladly seen in theaters:
𝘽𝙇𝘼𝘾𝙆𝙊𝙐𝙏@UnibetUS | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/EK0W5iLH3q— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 22, 2022
Here's a shot of captains Jake Elliott, Lane Johnson, Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox sporting the new look:
Dark Mode activated#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/BqjlR8mWmQ— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 22, 2022
Perhaps Aaron Rodgers shouldn't even step off the bus on Sunday after this.
