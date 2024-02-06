Eytan Shander: The NFL sending the Eagles to Brazil is a flattering compliment

The NFL chose you.

Of all the wild and crazy fans, whether loud and obnoxious or passionate, the NFL picked you. Gone are the days of the National Football League stuffing the Jacksonville Jaguars down the throats of London fans. This is a new frontier for the league in Brazil, one fueled by Philadelphia fans.

It’s an amazing achievement to be selected like this to represent the NFL in a brand new country, knowing the amount of physical and lung capacity needed to fill a soccer stadium. Eagles fans are up to the task; they’ve been preparing for this with cross country – and ocean – trips.

The biggest wet blanket thrown on this celebration fixates around the Eagles “losing” a home game. While they are down one game in South Philadelphia, fans are still treated to the same eight seen in any normal year. This is the new norm for NFL scheduling, add another game to justify using it on an international stage.

That’s exactly what Roger Goodell and the NFL. The league didn’t take just any fan base, they took one of the most profitable. Congratulations Philadelphia Eagles fans, you are the new cash cow for the NFL. This isn’t going to stop, either. Not so long as fans travel across multiple time zones to fill up opposing stadiums. This won’t slow down. Eagles fans book travel packages, be it the Green Legion or on their own, fans here will do anything to watch their football team in action.

The Eagles fandom is the closest thing to soccer madness. Not quite hooligan levels of nonsense, but it’s a passion rarely matched both within NFL fan bases and around most professional sports. The local Brazilian sports fan – like most of the world – has an unmatched devotion to the game of soccer. It’s as immersed in other societies as football is here in Philadelphia.

This is a match made in heaven simply because of how easy it will be for the local sports communities to connect with Eagles fans. Whoever the Birds play, it won’t take long for the entire stadium to be behind the Eagles – thanks to their fans.

We are nearly 400 words into this column and no mention of Jalen Hurts, Nick Sirianni, AJ Brown, or Howie Roseman. They aren’t the initial draw; it’s you. Sure, the game is far easier on the eyes of new fans watching Hurts dazzle on the field. He’s easily the second most important factor in branching out this team and game. But even in his finest moments, fans experiencing this team – and sport – for the first time will walk away with memories in the stands more than anything else.

We’ve written about the impact of Eagles fans on the road, how the MLB put the Phillies in prime time at home in the Wild Card, and just overall hat tips to the importance of local fandom. This is your reward.

I understand there are a lot of you unable to make this trip, it’s the unfortunate reality of NFL expansion into other countries. We’ve already seen the Eagles be a part of this, but unlike London, this is a headliner act on an even larger stage.

The game will be played on the first Friday of the NFL season, following the likely Super Bowl rematch the night before. There won’t be any travel issues, nor anything lingering on the Eagles side to give them any massive disadvantage in Week 2.

The last thing to consider is the way this was announced. The NFL didn’t tell the world the matchup, instead just one team. This wasn’t leaked through the media; it was an official announcement. It came down from the Commish himself, the Philadelphia Eagles. Not the Philadelphia Eagles versus the Atlanta Falcons, just the Philadelphia Eagles.

The NFL announced a massive event held in Brazil on its own night with the Eagles being the headliner. Some of you already have your passports up to date and ready to roll, but most of us will consume the game from our normal spots. While the stadium, scenery, and broadcast itself may look different, there will be one familiar thing across the stands – you.

Eytan Shander is a long time radio and TV personality in Philadelphia. In addition to his weekly column, you can currently listen and watch him on Fox29’s Good Day and other sports shows. He’s giving betting advice on OddsShopper. A lifetime Eagles fan, Eytan lives just outside the city with his wife.

Follow Eytan on Twitter: @shandershow