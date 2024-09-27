Eagles-Buccaneers: Staff picks, betting odds and more for Week 4 in Tampa

September 27, 2024
The Eagles rallied past the Saints and are now on to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the final stop in their early-season NFC South gauntlet.
Last year, a rejuvenated Baker Mayfield and the Bucs brought the Eagles' disastrous back half of 2023 to an embarrassing end in the Wild Card round, so a bit of payback is on the table, as well as a mission for the Eagles to prove that they actually are better than the team that fell apart last season.
Here are the odds and our predictions going into it...
TV: FOX (Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi)
RADIO: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick)
|Sportsbook
|Spread
|Money Line
|Total O/U
|DraftKings
|PHI -2.5
|PHI -135
TB +114
|45
|FanDuel
|PHI -2.5
|PHI -144
TB +124
|45.5
|BetRivers
|PHI -2.5
|PHI -141
TB +115
|45
|BetMGM
|PHI -2.5
|PHI -145
TB +120
|45.5
|Bally's
|PHI -2.5
| PHI -141
TB +115
|45
The Eagles could be without A.J. Brown (hamstring), DeVonta Smith (concussion), and Lane Johnson (concussion), all of whom missed practice on Wednesday. And yet, the line only moved a half point in the Bucs' favor. Why? Well, the Bucs are pretty banged up, too, as they listed 16 (!) players on their initial injury report, many of whom also happen to be their best players.
Todd Bowles has had Jalen Hurts' number over the years, but I like the Eagles' chances of running the ball against an injury-weakened Bucs defensive line, even if the Bucs have historically had a very stingy run defense. I also like the Eagles' chances of winning in the trenches in this game, specifically along the interior of the line, where the Bucs have shaky guards and a rookie center.
If Saquon Barkley gets 25 touches, the Eagles will win this game. Last week the offensive line showed it was still elite — even with a few injuries throughout the game. Jalen Hurts is looking comfortable in the pocket, and if he's able to throw a few passes downfield to keep the Tampa defense honest, the run game should be fine.
I am picking a Barkley-fest — as Tampa has allowed 137.7 yards per game on the ground this season as well as the second most rushing touchdowns against.
Will I pick a winner at some point this year? It remains to be seen! I would’ve chalked this up as a blowout at this time last week, but things change swiftly in the NFL. The Eagles avoided disaster and pulled out a comeback win over New Orleans while the high-flying Buccaneers lost by three scores to a destitute Broncos team in Week 3.
The Birds face a familiar foe. Tampa Bay made quick work of them in the Wild Card round this past January as the Eagles burnt out in embarrassing fashion. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles’ defenses have given Jalen Hurts problems over the years. The Eagles’ pass rush was much improved in Week 3, but the Bucs’ offensive line is better than New Orleans and Baker Mayfield is better than Derek Carr.
I’ll say this one is quite close, but go with the home team ultimately.
This is going to be the most infuriating game you've ever seen. The Eagles are going to look like a mess for three quarters, but a few big talent-driven plays are going to bail them out and pull them ahead, with the defense trying to cling on for dear life by the end.
That style of winning got them by last year...until it didn't. It got them by the Packers in Week 1, blew up in their face against the Falcons in Week 2, then saved them against the Saints in Week 3.
I can't see it going any other way but the same against the Bucs in the NFC Wild Card rematch. Yeah, they'd win, but it'd be concerning, because that was the 2023 Eagles' whole M.O. and look where it eventually got them.
Look for Dallas Goedert and Saquon Barkley to be the big playmakers again since A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith will both be out with injury.
Also, there's going to be another nonsensical 4th down decision, probably at least one Jalen Hurts interception that didn't need to happen, and Bryce Huff will still be invisible.
Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports