More Sports:

September 27, 2024

Eagles-Buccaneers: Staff picks, betting odds and more for Week 4 in Tampa

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles return to Tampa for an NFC Wild Card rematch against Baker Mayfield and the Bucs.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Baker-Mayfield-Jalen-Hurts-Handshake-Eagles-Bucs-NFC-Wild-Card-2023.jpg Nathan Ray Seebeck/Imagn Images

The Eagles' run crashed and burned quickly in Tampa last season.

The Eagles rallied past the Saints and are now on to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the final stop in their early-season NFC South gauntlet. 

Last year, a rejuvenated Baker Mayfield and the Bucs brought the Eagles' disastrous back half of 2023 to an embarrassing end in the Wild Card round, so a bit of payback is on the table, as well as a mission for the Eagles to prove that they actually are better than the team that fell apart last season.

Here are the odds and our predictions going into it...

• GAME INFO •

NFL WEEK 4

Eagles (2-1) at Buccaneers (2-1)

Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET | Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.)

BROADCAST INFO

TV: FOX (Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi)

RADIO: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick)

BETTING LINES

NFL Week 4 betting odds
 SportsbookSpread Money Line Total O/U 
DraftKings PHI -2.5PHI -135
TB +114		45
FanDuel PHI -2.5PHI -144
TB +124		45.5
BetRiversPHI -2.5PHI -141
TB +115		45
 BetMGMPHI -2.5PHI -145
TB +120		 45.5 
Bally's PHI -2.5 PHI -141
TB +115		45
*Lines as of Monday morning

• PREDICTIONS •

Jimmy Kempski

@JimmyKempski |  Email |  Stories
2024 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 1-2

PICK: Eagles 23, Bucs 20

The Eagles could be without A.J. Brown (hamstring), DeVonta Smith (concussion), and Lane Johnson (concussion), all of whom missed practice on Wednesday. And yet, the line only moved a half point in the Bucs' favor. Why? Well, the Bucs are pretty banged up, too, as they listed 16 (!) players on their initial injury report, many of whom also happen to be their best players. 

Todd Bowles has had Jalen Hurts' number over the years, but I like the Eagles' chances of running the ball against an injury-weakened Bucs defensive line, even if the Bucs have historically had a very stingy run defense. I also like the Eagles' chances of winning in the trenches in this game, specifically along the interior of the line, where the Bucs have shaky guards and a rookie center.

MORE: Jimmy's Week 4 picks

Evan Macy

@evan_macy |  Email |  Stories
2024 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 2-1

PICK: Eagles 18, Bucs 13

If Saquon Barkley gets 25 touches, the Eagles will win this game. Last week the offensive line showed it was still elite — even with a few injuries throughout the game. Jalen Hurts is looking comfortable in the pocket, and if he's able to throw a few passes downfield to keep the Tampa defense honest, the run game should be fine.

I am picking a Barkley-fest — as Tampa has allowed 137.7 yards per game on the ground this season as well as the second most rushing touchdowns against.

Shamus Clancy

@shamus_clancy | Email |  Stories
2024 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 0-3

PICK: Bucs 23, Eagles 21

Will I pick a winner at some point this year? It remains to be seen! I would’ve chalked this up as a blowout at this time last week, but things change swiftly in the NFL. The Eagles avoided disaster and pulled out a comeback win over New Orleans while the high-flying Buccaneers lost by three scores to a destitute Broncos team in Week 3.

The Birds face a familiar foe. Tampa Bay made quick work of them in the Wild Card round this past January as the Eagles burnt out in embarrassing fashion. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles’ defenses have given Jalen Hurts problems over the years. The Eagles’ pass rush was much improved in Week 3, but the Bucs’ offensive line is better than New Orleans and Baker Mayfield is better than Derek Carr.

I’ll say this one is quite close, but go with the home team ultimately.

MORE: Eagles-Bucs injury report

Nick Tricome

@itssnick | EmailStories
2024 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 1-2

PICK: Eagles 23, Bucs 20

This is going to be the most infuriating game you've ever seen. The Eagles are going to look like a mess for three quarters, but a few big talent-driven plays are going to bail them out and pull them ahead, with the defense trying to cling on for dear life by the end. 

That style of winning got them by last year...until it didn't. It got them by the Packers in Week 1, blew up in their face against the Falcons in Week 2, then saved them against the Saints in Week 3. 

I can't see it going any other way but the same against the Bucs in the NFC Wild Card rematch. Yeah, they'd win, but it'd be concerning, because that was the 2023 Eagles' whole M.O. and look where it eventually got them.

Look for Dallas Goedert and Saquon Barkley to be the big playmakers again since A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith will both be out with injury.

Also, there's going to be another nonsensical 4th down decision, probably at least one Jalen Hurts interception that didn't need to happen, and Bryce Huff will still be invisible. 

MORE: Five matchups to watch

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Tampa Bay Buccaneers Jalen Hurts Baker Mayfield

Videos

Featured

Limited - Columbia Montour CBF Indoors

Annual Covered Bridge & Arts Festival returns to Central PA this fall
Purchased - A couple refinancing their home

Key considerations for when to refinance your mortgage

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Second arrest made in investigation of last weekend's car meetups across Philadelphia

car meetups arrest

Sponsored

Refinance ready? Key considerations for when to refinance your mortgage

Purchased - A couple refinancing their home

Mental Health

Two more Philly schools will get CHOP mental health services for students with anxiety, depression and other disorders

CHOP Philly Schools

Arts & Culture

Artist paints Phillies mural at Garage bar in Fishtown

Phillies Mural Garage

Phillies

Phillies clinch NL East title, Wild Card bye with series win over Cubs

Trea-Turner-Homer-Phillies-Cubs-9.25.24-MLB.jpg

Family-Friendly

Philadelphia Flower Show returns in March with futuristic theme

philadelphia flower show 2025

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved