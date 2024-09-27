Eagles-Buccaneers: Staff picks, betting odds and more for Week 4 in Tampa

The Eagles rallied past the Saints and are now on to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the final stop in their early-season NFC South gauntlet.

Last year, a rejuvenated Baker Mayfield and the Bucs brought the Eagles' disastrous back half of 2023 to an embarrassing end in the Wild Card round, so a bit of payback is on the table, as well as a mission for the Eagles to prove that they actually are better than the team that fell apart last season.

Here are the odds and our predictions going into it...

• GAME INFO •

NFL WEEK 4



Eagles (2-1) at Buccaneers (2-1)

Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET | Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.)



BROADCAST INFO

TV: FOX (Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi)

RADIO: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick)

BETTING LINES

NFL Week 4 betting odds



Sportsbook Spread Money Line Total O/U DraftKings PHI -2.5 PHI -135

TB +114 45 FanDuel PHI -2.5 PHI -144

TB +124 45.5 BetRivers PHI -2.5 PHI -141

TB +115 45 BetMGM PHI -2.5 PHI -145

TB +120 45.5 Bally's PHI -2.5 PHI -141

TB +115 45 *Lines as of Monday morning

• PREDICTIONS •

Jimmy Kempski

2024 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 1-2

PICK: Eagles 23, Bucs 20

The Eagles could be without A.J. Brown (hamstring), DeVonta Smith (concussion), and Lane Johnson (concussion), all of whom missed practice on Wednesday. And yet, the line only moved a half point in the Bucs' favor. Why? Well, the Bucs are pretty banged up, too, as they listed 16 (!) players on their initial injury report, many of whom also happen to be their best players.

Todd Bowles has had Jalen Hurts' number over the years, but I like the Eagles' chances of running the ball against an injury-weakened Bucs defensive line, even if the Bucs have historically had a very stingy run defense. I also like the Eagles' chances of winning in the trenches in this game, specifically along the interior of the line, where the Bucs have shaky guards and a rookie center.



Evan Macy

2024 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 2-1

PICK: Eagles 18, Bucs 13

If Saquon Barkley gets 25 touches, the Eagles will win this game. Last week the offensive line showed it was still elite — even with a few injuries throughout the game. Jalen Hurts is looking comfortable in the pocket, and if he's able to throw a few passes downfield to keep the Tampa defense honest, the run game should be fine.

I am picking a Barkley-fest — as Tampa has allowed 137.7 yards per game on the ground this season as well as the second most rushing touchdowns against.



Shamus Clancy

2024 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 0-3

PICK: Bucs 23, Eagles 21

Will I pick a winner at some point this year? It remains to be seen! I would’ve chalked this up as a blowout at this time last week, but things change swiftly in the NFL. The Eagles avoided disaster and pulled out a comeback win over New Orleans while the high-flying Buccaneers lost by three scores to a destitute Broncos team in Week 3.

The Birds face a familiar foe. Tampa Bay made quick work of them in the Wild Card round this past January as the Eagles burnt out in embarrassing fashion. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles’ defenses have given Jalen Hurts problems over the years. The Eagles’ pass rush was much improved in Week 3, but the Bucs’ offensive line is better than New Orleans and Baker Mayfield is better than Derek Carr.

I’ll say this one is quite close, but go with the home team ultimately.

