LIVE: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

The Philadelphia Eagles took sole possession of first place in the NFC East just in time for the holidays, and have one last kinda-sorta playoff game that they have to win before they move on to the real playoffs.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. What are the injury statuses for the Eagles and Giants? What challenges do the Giants pose for the Eagles in this matchup? If the Eagles are able to take care of business in New Jersey on Sunday, who of the Seahawks and 49ers are the more ideal matchup? How about the rest of the division? What lies ahead for the Cowboys, Giants, and Washington this offseason?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here:







Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader