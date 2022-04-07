More Sports:

April 07, 2022

Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
fans_Eagles_Giants_1226211_Kate_Frese86.jpg Kate Frese/PhillyVoice

Eagles fans are excited for another chat with Jimmy Kempski.

NFL free agency is basically in the books at this point, and while the Philadelphia Eagles could still add more veteran players between now and the start of the 2022 season, offseason focus is now squarely on the 2022 NFL Draft. 

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. How would you grade the Eagles' free agency period? Who won the Eagles-Saints trade? Are the Birds gearing up to select a quarterback in the 2023 draft, and if so, who are the cast of characters who should be available?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

