More Sports:

November 23, 2021

RECAP: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
fans_5_Eagles_49ers_Frese.jpg Kate Frese/PhillyVoice

These Eagles fans are fired up for another chat with Jimmy Kempski.

The Philadelphia Eagles have themselves a winning streak, if you'd call it that. They've won two straight, the first time they've done that since Weeks 7 and 8 last season. Oh, and they finally have a home win. 

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Where does Jalen Hurts stand as the team's potential franchise quarterback going forward? Is Nick Sirianni actually a good coach? What adjustments have he and Jonathan Gannon made to turn the Eagles' season around? Is this team going to the playoffs?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

Some links provided in this content are sponsored by Sidelines.io, a PhillyVoice.com Sports Betting Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice. 21+ Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Sidelines Eagles Chat

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

The Eagles are legitimate playoff contenders
112221NickSirianni

Sponsored

Philly startup ‘The Rounds’ delivers zero-waste products to your doorstep
Limited - The Rounds Household Staples

Business

North Wales-based Montgomery Mall sells for $55M in foreclosure sale
Montgomery Mall

Women's Health

Stillbirths are more prevalent since the delta variant emerged, CDC study finds
Pregnancy stillbirths COVID

Streaming

Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade returns in-person, integrates celebrations canceled by COVID
Thanksgiving Parade

Entertainment

The Bearded Ladies kicking off holiday season with a Grinch-inspired cabaret show
Grinch Cabaret

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 135 S 19th St #913

FOR RENT! Studio with sunrise city views to the east! Apartment features an updated kitchen, modern bathroom and a large living/sleeping space. There are brand new "wood" like floors throughout, as well as great closet space. 409 sqft | $1,375/mo
Limited - Allan Domb - 604-36 S Washington Square #813

South-facing views & natural light at Hopkinson House. Modern kitchen w/ updated appliances, wood cabinets, granite countertops, tile floor & mosaic backsplash. 24-hour doorman, on-site management, rooftop pool & ground floor retail. 415 sqft | $179,900
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved