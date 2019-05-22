More Sports:

May 22, 2019

Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski, noon

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Since the Eagles had an OTA practice yesterday, here's a generic picture from that.

The Philadelphia Eagles' first (sort of) full-team practice of the offseason is in the books, and nobody tore an ACL, that we know of. 

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Is the Eagles' roster set, or will they continue to look for more veteran players, saaaay, at DE? Who stood out at the first OTA practice? What roles will each of the Eagles' newly acquired players have? What's going on around the rest of the NFC East?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here:

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

