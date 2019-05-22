Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski, noon

The Philadelphia Eagles' first (sort of) full-team practice of the offseason is in the books, and nobody tore an ACL, that we know of.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Is the Eagles' roster set, or will they continue to look for more veteran players, saaaay, at DE? Who stood out at the first OTA practice? What roles will each of the Eagles' newly acquired players have? What's going on around the rest of the NFC East?