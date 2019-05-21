NFC East notes: Ezekiel Elliott was a jerk again; Reuben Foster done for the season

On Monday, news popped up around the NFC East that is bad for both the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington team. Let's get to Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys first.

Ezekiel Elliott was a jerk again

In 2017, after an investigation that lasted roughly a year, Elliott was suspended by the league for six games for a pattern of alleged abuse over the span of several days in July of 2016, in which Elliott's girlfriend filed a report with police. During that investigation, Elliott pulled down a woman's shirt during a St. Patrick's Day party, exposing her breast on camera.

On Monday, TMZ.com posted video of Elliott bullying a security guard, getting in his face and knocking him to the ground with a forearm shove. As you'll see in the video, the security guard will probably be OK. Elliott was handcuffed after the incident, but was not arrested because the victim chose not to press charges. Elliott was wearing a fanny pack and a LeBron James Lakers jersey (of course), and appeared to be very inebriated.



That's... not good for Elliott or the Cowboys. There's a good bet the league will investigate this incident, especially given Elliott's past.

Reuben Foster's season is over

After his third arrest in a calendar year, the San Francisco 49ers waived linebacker Reuben Foster during the 2018 season. Fewer than three days after the third arrest, which was on domestic violence charges, the Washington team claimed him off of waivers. They were roundly (and rightly) criticized for it.

Foster did not play the rest of 2018, but he figured to be a big part of Washington's plans on defense in 2019, as he was slated to start at inside linebacker, replacing Zach Brown, who is now with the Eagles.

On Monday, he reportedly tore his ACL, in addition to suffering nerve damage.

Obviously, Foster's season is over.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader