More Sports:

May 21, 2019

NFC East notes: Ezekiel Elliott was a jerk again; Reuben Foster done for the season

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
052119EzekielElliott Shane Roper/USA TODAY Sports

Recidivist jerk Ezekiel Elliott is in trouble again.

On Monday, news popped up around the NFC East that is bad for both the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington team. Let's get to Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys first.

Ezekiel Elliott was a jerk again

In 2017, after an investigation that lasted roughly a year, Elliott was suspended by the league for six games for a pattern of alleged abuse over the span of several days in July of 2016, in which Elliott's girlfriend filed a report with police. During that investigation, Elliott pulled down a woman's shirt during a St. Patrick's Day party, exposing her breast on camera.

On Monday, TMZ.com posted video of Elliott bullying a security guard, getting in his face and knocking him to the ground with a forearm shove. As you'll see in the video, the security guard will probably be OK. Elliott was handcuffed after the incident, but was not arrested because the victim chose not to press charges. Elliott was wearing a fanny pack and a LeBron James Lakers jersey (of course), and appeared to be very inebriated. 


That's... not good for Elliott or the Cowboys. There's a good bet the league will investigate this incident, especially given Elliott's past.

Reuben Foster's season is over

After his third arrest in a calendar year, the San Francisco 49ers waived linebacker Reuben Foster during the 2018 season. Fewer than three days after the third arrest, which was on domestic violence charges, the Washington team claimed him off of waivers. They were roundly (and rightly) criticized for it. 

Foster did not play the rest of 2018, but he figured to be a big part of Washington's plans on defense in 2019, as he was slated to start at inside linebacker, replacing Zach Brown, who is now with the Eagles.

On Monday, he reportedly tore his ACL, in addition to suffering nerve damage.

Obviously, Foster's season is over.

MORE: Eagles release video tribute to retired Chris Long, who calls Philly 'best sports city' | What they're saying: Players to watch at Eagles' OTAs and how to replace Long | Report: Wentz to participate at Eagles OTAs, 'has no limitations'

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Ezekiel Elliott

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Paul Hagen: Five burning questions as Phillies pass first quarter of 2019 season
Carroll - Philadelphia Phillies

Primary Election

2019 Pennsylvania primary: What you need to know
Primary Kenney Williams Butkovitz 05152019

Humor

Jersey Shore media group jokes about amphibious vehicles to deal with Sea Isle-Avalon bridge closure
Townsend's Inlet Bridge

Eagles

What they're saying: Players to watch at Eagles' OTAs and how to replace Chris Long
Doug-Pederson_052019_usat

Television

The 'Game of Thrones' finale sucked, and here’s why
Game of Thrones season 8

Children's Health

Most youth who suddenly die playing sports are middle schoolers, study finds
Youth Deaths Basketball Sudden Cardiac Arrest

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved