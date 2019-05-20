Eagles release video tribute to retired Chris Long, who calls Philly 'best sports city'

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long called it career this weekend after 11 seasons in the NFL, including two Super Bowl titles and earning the Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

Sometimes lost in the championship glory at the end of Long's career are the brutal eight seasons he spent with the St. Louis Rams after making it to the NFL.

Long wrote an extended reflection Monday on his career in Peter King's "Football Morning in America," noting how difficult the first stretch of his career was:

I learned so much in my career. Getting drafted second overall, and going to St. Louis, and the fact that we were losing, I just thought, I am not gonna fold. I am not a loser. I am gonna be a bright spot. I am gonna give these fans, who I deeply appreciate for their dedication, the respect they deserve. Anyone playing in that era in St. Louis knows how bad it was at times. It was carnage, in so many ways. It was a test of my will.

Long, 34, said he decided to retire because the Eagles simply couldn't offer him the kind of high-impact role he wanted. If he returned next season, he was slotted as more of a "player-coach" with limited snaps.