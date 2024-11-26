Eagles claim DE Charles Harris

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Tuesday that they have claimed former Dolphins, Falcons, Lions, and Panthers DE Charles Harris off of waivers.

Harris was a 2017 first-round pick who was a popular projection to the Eagles during the leadup to that draft. The Eagles selected Derek Barnett 16th overall, and Harris went 22nd overall to the Dolphins. He has had a disappointing career for a first-round pick, with his best season coming in 2021 with the Lions. His career stats:

Year - Team Tackles Sacks FF QB hits 2017 - MIA 19 2 0 12 2018 - MIA 19 1 0 5 2019 - MIA 23 0.5 0 6 2020 - ATL 18 3 0 5 2021 - DET 64 7.5 2 16 2022 - DET 14 1 1 4 2023 - DET 13 1.5 0 5 2024 - CAR 21 3 0 7 TOTAL 192 19.5 3 60



The Panthers waived Harris on Monday.

The Eagles are trying to bolster their edge rusher depth after losing Brandon Graham for the season with a torn triceps. They announced that Graham is heading to IR to make room for Harris.

The Eagles also signed second-year pro K.J. Henry to the practice squad earlier in the day.

