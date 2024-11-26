Eagles claim DE Charles Harris

November 26, 2024
The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Tuesday that they have claimed former Dolphins, Falcons, Lions, and Panthers DE Charles Harris off of waivers.
Harris was a 2017 first-round pick who was a popular projection to the Eagles during the leadup to that draft. The Eagles selected Derek Barnett 16th overall, and Harris went 22nd overall to the Dolphins. He has had a disappointing career for a first-round pick, with his best season coming in 2021 with the Lions. His career stats:
|Year - Team
|Tackles
|Sacks
|FF
|QB hits
|2017 - MIA
|19
|2
|0
|12
|2018 - MIA
|19
|1
|0
|5
|2019 - MIA
|23
|0.5
|0
|6
|2020 - ATL
|18
|3
|0
|5
|2021 - DET
|64
|7.5
|2
|16
|2022 - DET
|14
|1
|1
|4
|2023 - DET
|13
|1.5
|0
|5
|2024 - CAR
|21
|3
|0
|7
|TOTAL
|192
|19.5
|3
|60
The Panthers waived Harris on Monday.
The Eagles are trying to bolster their edge rusher depth after losing Brandon Graham for the season with a torn triceps. They announced that Graham is heading to IR to make room for Harris.
The Eagles also signed second-year pro K.J. Henry to the practice squad earlier in the day.
