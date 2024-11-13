More Sports:

November 13, 2024

Eagles-Commanders: Staff picks, betting odds and more for the Week 11 NFC East bout

The Eagles come home to face Washington with clear control over the division at stake.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Johnny-Wilson-TD-Eagles-Cowboys-Week-11-NFL-2024.jpg Tim Heitman/Imagn Images

Can the Eagles keep the good vibes of the past few weeks going?

On a short week and fresh off handing down a thrashing to the sinking Dallas Cowboys, the Eagles will return home to Lincoln Financial Field for another NFC East contest against the upstart Washington Commanders, this time for an outright hold on the division lead. 

The Commanders have surprised a lot of people behind upstart rookie QB Jayden Daniels, but they just lost to the AFC North-leading Steelers in a down-to-the-wire finish. 

The Eagles, meanwhile, are coming in as the winners of five straight, finally starting to look like the conference juggernaut they were expected to be on paper. 

"And the beauty is that we still haven't scratched the surface," running back Saquon Barkley said after the win over Dallas on Sunday. "That's kind of the scary thing." 

Will that lead into six straight and a spot alone atop the East?

Here's how our team is feeling...

• GAME INFO •

NFL WEEK 11

Eagles (7-2) vs. Commanders (7-3)

Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET | Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)

BROADCAST INFO

TV: Amazon Prime (Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung)

RADIO: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick)

BETTING LINES

NFL Week 11 betting odds
 SportsbookSpread Money Line Total O/U 
DraftKings PHI -3WSH +145
PHI -175		49
FanDuel PHI -3.5WSH +150
PHI -178		49.5
BetRiversPHI -3.5WSH +140
PHI -175		49
 BetMGMPHI -3WSH +140
PHI -165		 49.5
bet365 PHI -3.5 WSH +150
PHI -180		49
*Lines as of Monday

• PREDICTIONS •

Jimmy Kempski

@JimmyKempski |  Email |  Stories
2024 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 6-3

PICK: Eagles 33, Commanders 30

The Eagles have faced some quarterbacks this season who have some mobility, like Jordan Love, Baker Mayfield, Deshaun Watson, Daniel Jones, and Joe Burrow, but none of those guys have anything close to the dynamic athleticism possessed by rookie phenom Jayden Daniels. The Commanders can put points on the scoreboard, and Daniels will pose a unique challenge for the Eagles' defense, both with his arm and his legs.

However, the Commanders are an uneven team. They're ranked 25th in defensive DVOA (20th pass, 24th run), and have glaring issues at cornerback, which they rightfully acknowledged by acquiring Marshon Lattimore at the trade deadline. It doesn't look like Lattimore (hamstring) will be quite ready to make his Commanders debut, as he was unable to practice on Tuesday. We'll see.

The Eagles, meanwhile, have been the more complete team, especially of late. During their five-game winning streak, they are allowing just 200.8 yards per game and 13 points per game. Offensively, they're averaging 380.6 yards per game and 29.4 points per game.

Both teams can score. They've proven that. But I trust the Eagles' defense to get more stops.

MOREEagles Week 11 power ranking roundup

Evan Macy

@evan_macy |  Email |  Stories
2024 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 7-2

PICK: Eagles 28, Commanders 20

I was told by Shamus Clancy not to overthink this. And so I won't. The Eagles are better than the Commanders, and they are comfortable playing under the bright lights and national spotlight of primetime. I think the solid play continues for a few more weeks with the unimpressive Rams next week in L.A. The Eagles win and cover the spread here and a somewhat-rested Barkley (the first team offense got the fourth quarter off last week) helps them ice it.

Shamus Clancy

@shamus_clancy | Email |  Stories
2024 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 6-3

PICK: Eagles 31, Commanders 17

Let's make some ultra-lukewarm Eagles predictions: A.J. Brown will top 100 receiving yards. Saquon Barkley will top 100 rushing yards. Jalen Hurts will rush for a touchdown at the goal line. Zack Baun will force a fumble. The Birds will win and stay atop the NFC East.

MORE: Nobody's better than A.J. Brown, other Eagles thoughts

Nick Tricome

@itssnick | EmailStories
2024 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 6-3

PICK: Eagles 24, Commanders 17

The Commanders are improving and I think they're going to give the Eagles a decent fight. But I also think this is going to be a clear reality check for them in the schedule, on top of being the point where the Eagles clearly assert themselves as one of the NFC's best

Saquon Barkley didn't have a particularly big game against Dallas, but I can see that translate into him carrying the workload for the Eagles' offense here in another 100-plus yard performance, which will get them across the finish line and to six straight wins.

MORE: Eagles 'still haven't scratched the surface' of how good they can be

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Washington Commanders Jayden Daniels Jalen Hurts NFC East

Videos

Featured

Limited - Temple Health - Lungs 1

Temple Health is leading the charge in early detection of lung and chest conditions
Limited - Light Up Capon Bridge by Cindy Twigg Photography.jpg

Hampshire County, WV: A magical holiday destination worth every mile

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Departure of SS United States from South Philly delayed

SS United States Departure

Sponsored

Regional consumers’ spending and saving habits remain flexible in challenging economy

Purchased - Person holding a receipt at the grocery store

Music

How Mk.gee caught the attention of Eric Clapton and Justin Bieber

michael gordon mk.gee nj

Sixers

Sixers soundbites: Joel Embiid talks being 'rusty' in season debut

Embiid 11.13.24

Holiday

Manayunk will have fake snow, Santa for Christmas tree lighting

Manayunk Christmas tree

Sixers

Report: Sixers' Tyrese Maxey to miss couple of weeks with hamstring injury

Tyrese-Maxey-Sixers-Clippers-11.6.24-NBA.jpg

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved