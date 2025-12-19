More Sports:

Eagles-Commanders tale of the tape: Philly has a way better defense, and should have the edge on offense

Saquon Barkley and the Eagles have the NFC East title right in front of them, and up against a Washington team they hold some big advantages over.

By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Saquon Barkley and the Eagles will face the Commanders on Saturday for the first time since the NFC Championship Game back in January.

The Eagles will take the field in Landover on Sunday, all of 60 minutes away from clinching the first run of back-to-back NFC East titles since the Andy Reid days of the early 2000s.

They were in a rough stretch, having lost three straight in increasingly infuriating fashion that led to growing concern of the team falling into another 2023-level collapse, but then they responded big time against an abysmal Las Vegas Raiders team last Sunday with a 38-0 shutout when they needed it most. 

The defense was suffocating and rushing how Vic Fangio wants to, Jalen Hurts used his feet again and was calculating with the football, and the offense, for the first time in a while, looked much closer to the unit that poured it on late into last season's playoffs than the one that had been struggling the past month or so to even get a first down.

They still have work ahead of them in the season's final stretch, but against Washington on Saturday, the Eagles will look to build off their showing against the Raiders and clinch that NFC East title in the process.

Here's the tale of the tape going into Week 16 on Saturday, with advantages bolded...

Offense

EaglesAverageCommanders
22.9Pts 20.8
314.9Total Yds 328.4
199.3Passing Yds191.3
115.6Rushing Yds137.1
37.43rd Down Pct38.3
61.14th Down Pct58.3
13Giveaways 20

Defense

EaglesAverageCommanders
19.4Pts26.8
322.6Total Yds382.6
196.7Passing Yds246.3
125.9Rushing Yds136.3
40.83rd Down Pct41.2
29.24th Down Pct60.9
17Takeaways8

Leaders

Eagles     
PASSING CMP% YDSY/ATDSINT/SK 
Jalen Hurts65.22,9297.4226 / 29 
RUSHINGCARYDSY/ALGTDS
Saquon Barkley2409403.9656
RECEIVINGRECYDSY/ALGTDS
DeVonta Smith6688913.5793

Commanders     
PASSING CMP% YDSY/ATDSINT/SK 
Marcus Mariota 62.01,6007.5107 / 15 
RUSHINGCARYDSY/ALGTDS
Jacory Croskey-Merritt1436464.5425
RECEIVINGRECYDSY/ALGTDS
Deebo Samuel656049.3385

Series history and previous matchup

The Eagles' all-time record against Washington is 90-86-5. Philly has won five of the last seven divisional matchups going back to the start of the 2022 season.

The last time the two faced off was a monumental one: The NFC Championship Game back in January.

Saquon Barkley spun away and took off into the open, the Commanders kept losing the football, and then their defense short-circuited in spectacular fashion against the Tush Push as the Eagles dropped 55 points on them for the right to go to the Super Bowl. 

The Commanders made a run with house money behind rookie QB Jayden Daniels, but the Eagles were a dramatic cut above, and that reality hit them like a brick to the face. 

The Commanders went completely backwards from that day since in a regression that everyone else but Washington fans could see coming

Now their season, at 4-10 and with Daniels shut down for the year from injury, is over. 

The Eagles, though, they still have the playoffs ahead and a hope for repeat Super Bowl contention. Another NFC Championship-esque blowout would do wonders for that.

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

