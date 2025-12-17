More Sports:

December 17, 2025

Eagles playoff scenarios: How to clinch the NFC East, grab the 2-seed

The Eagles have a ton to play for in their final three regular season games.

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
EaglesvCowboys-Jalen-Hurts-0904 Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice

Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 4, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Eagles got just what the doctor ordered in Week 15 when they took out their frustration from three consecutive losses on the Raiders. 

Now sitting at 9-5, they are in strong control of their playoff fate and have a lot to play for in their final three games.

The NFC East

Philly can clinch its second straight NFC East title as soon as Saturday (they have an unusual 5 p.m. kickoff) — and become the first team to repeat as division champions in more than 20 years — with a simple win in Washington.

Sitting at 9-5, with the second-place Cowboys at 6-7-1, a Dallas loss would also clinch the division for the Birds. The Cowboys host the Chargers at 1 p.m. on Sunday. Both the Eagles and Cowboys have mild schedules down the stretch, with two easy games and one tough one. Philly faces the Commanders twice and Bills, while the Cowboys have the Commanders and Giants after L.A.

All the Eagles need is one win, or one Cowboys loss to sew things up.

NFC playoff seeding

The next order of business is the Eagles' seeding in the NFC playoffs. As of right now, they sit in the 3-spot, which would assure them one home game in the postseason. They would need some really good luck to host a second. 

There is some movement to be made but it would take a lot of help. The 1-seed is nearly locked down by the NFC West's Rams, but because the Eagles beat them earlier this season it's still possible for them to get that first-round bye. Philadelphia would need to win out — and get to 12-5, with the Rams losing at least two of their three remaining games or worse. They would also need the Seahawks, 49ers and Packers to have similar ugly ends to their regular seasons. In addition, the Eagles would need the Bears, currently sitting in the 2-spot, to lose two of their three remaining games or worse.

The 1-seed is a pipe dream, but it is theoretically possible that they go 3-0 and five other teams go 1-2 or worse.

The 2-seed is probably more realistic, and earning that would theoretically guarantee the Eagles a second home game in the playoffs. The Eagles had that seeding last January when they won the Super Bowl. They still need help from multiple teams though.

The Bears need to go 0-3, or 1-2 with the Lions going 3-0, and they need the Packers to go 1-2.

Here's a look at the remaining opponents for the NFC teams jockeying for positioning:

TeamRecordRemaining
Rams11-3SEA, ATL, ARI
Bears10-4GB, SF, DET
Eagles9-5WAS (2), BUF
Buccaneers7-7CAR (2), MIA
Seahawks11-3LAR, CAR, SF
49ers10-4IND, CHI, SEA
Packers9-4-1CHI, BAL, MIN
Lions8-6PIT, MIN, CHI


The Packers and Bears play in Week 16, and the Bears and Lions play in Week 18, making all of these exact outcomes more complicated. 

Because they beat the Buccaneers 31-25 in September, the Eagles can clinch at least the 3-seed with one more win as well, as a tie with the Bucs at 10-7 or 9-8 would give Philly the higher seed.

Have a headache? Don't sweat it. They are probably going to be the 3-seed and play the Niners or Packers at home the second week of January. All they need to do is handle the Commanders. 

