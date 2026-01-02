Eagles-Commanders tale of the tape: Can the reserves take down Washington?

The Eagles will close out the regular season with their reserves, leaving their fate in the chase after the No. 2 seed in the playoffs up to Tanner McKee and the second-stringers – while taking the also-required Bears loss against Detroit if it comes.

The Commanders, meanwhile, will be heading into Philly looking to collect any last bit of pride they can, as their season has been over for weeks through injuries and quickly piled up losses.

Here's the tale of the tape for the season finale between the 11-5 Eagles and the 4-12 Commanders, with respective advantages bolded...

Offense

Commanders Average Eagles 20.8 Pts 22.6 321.6 Total Yds 311.5 187.4 Passing Yds 192.3 134.2 Rushing Yds 119.3 36.5 3rd Down Pct 36.7 60.0 4th Down Pct 61.1 21 Giveaways 14

Defense

Commanders Average Eagles 27.1 Pts 18.8 388.8 Total Yds 316.7 243.4 Passing Yds 193.4 145.7 Rushing Yds 123.3 41.2 3rd Down Pct 39.8 69.0 4th Down Pct 35.7 9 Takeaways 19

Leaders

Eagles PASSING CMP% YDS Y/A TDS INT/SK Tanner McKee*^ 66.7 323 7.2 4 0 / 2 RUSHING CAR YDS Y/A LG TDS Tank Bigsby* 42 269 6.4 29 1 RECEIVING REC YDS Y/A LG TDS Jahan Dotson* 15 222 14.8 51 1 *Expected starters; ^2024 numbers

Commanders PASSING CMP% YDS Y/A TDS INT/SK Josh Johnson* 62.5 241 7.5 0 1 / 2 RUSHING CAR YDS Y/A LG TDS Jacory Croskey-Merritt 162 776 4.8 72 8 RECEIVING REC YDS Y/A LG TDS Deebo Samuel 70 707 10.1 41 5 *Expected starter

Series history and previous matchup

The Eagles 89-87-6 against Washington all-time, and improved on the record two weeks ago down in Landover when the Birds won a Week 16 NFC East matchup, 29-18.

The win marked the Eagles' second straight at the time, following a horrible stretch of three consecutive losses that each came with increasing frustration over the offense's direction – or perhaps lack thereof.

But Week 16, and the 31-0 shutout of the Raiders a week prior, offered optimism that maybe the offense was putting something together.

Jalen Hurts threw for two touchdowns that game, and Saquon Barkley broke for 132 yards and a touchdown himself on the ground.

There was momentum, and then it lasted only the first half against Buffalo this past week, before the offensive switch inexplicably got flipped off and the Eagles could only gain 16 total yards in quarters 3-4 while trying to hang on.

This week, with the reserves in, probably won't be a final tell of where the Philly offense is really at heading into the playoffs.

It will be another look for McKee, though, and maybe the runway for Tank Bigsby to have a big day, as he broke for a nice touchdown run a couple of weeks ago against Washington, too.

