January 02, 2026

Eagles-Commanders tale of the tape: Can the reserves take down Washington?

Will Tanner McKee, Tank Bigsby, and the Eagles reserves put on a show against the Commanders to close out the regular season?

By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Tank-Bigsby-Eagles-Commanders-Week-16-NFL-2025.jpg Amber Searls/Imagn Images

Tank Bigsby might star for the Eagles in their season finale against the Commanders.

The Eagles will close out the regular season with their reserves, leaving their fate in the chase after the No. 2 seed in the playoffs up to Tanner McKee and the second-stringers – while taking the also-required Bears loss against Detroit if it comes.

The Commanders, meanwhile, will be heading into Philly looking to collect any last bit of pride they can, as their season has been over for weeks through injuries and quickly piled up losses.

Here's the tale of the tape for the season finale between the 11-5 Eagles and the 4-12 Commanders, with respective advantages bolded...

Offense

CommandersAverageEagles
20.8Pts 22.6
321.6Total Yds 311.5
187.4Passing Yds192.3
134.2Rushing Yds119.3
36.53rd Down Pct36.7
60.04th Down Pct61.1
21Giveaways 14

Defense

CommandersAverageEagles
27.1Pts18.8
388.8Total Yds316.7
243.4Passing Yds193.4
145.7Rushing Yds123.3
41.23rd Down Pct39.8
69.04th Down Pct35.7
9Takeaways19

Leaders

Eagles     
PASSING CMP% YDSY/ATDSINT/SK 
Tanner McKee*^66.73237.240 / 2
RUSHINGCARYDSY/ALGTDS
Tank Bigsby*422696.4291
RECEIVINGRECYDSY/ALGTDS
Jahan Dotson*1522214.8511
*Expected starters; ^2024 numbers

Commanders     
PASSING CMP% YDSY/ATDSINT/SK 
Josh Johnson* 62.52417.501 / 2
RUSHINGCARYDSY/ALGTDS
Jacory Croskey-Merritt1627764.8728
RECEIVINGRECYDSY/ALGTDS
Deebo Samuel7070710.1415
*Expected starter

Series history and previous matchup

The Eagles 89-87-6 against Washington all-time, and improved on the record two weeks ago down in Landover when the Birds won a Week 16 NFC East matchup, 29-18

The win marked the Eagles' second straight at the time, following a horrible stretch of three consecutive losses that each came with increasing frustration over the offense's direction – or perhaps lack thereof. 

But Week 16, and the 31-0 shutout of the Raiders a week prior, offered optimism that maybe the offense was putting something together. 

Jalen Hurts threw for two touchdowns that game, and Saquon Barkley broke for 132 yards and a touchdown himself on the ground. 

There was momentum, and then it lasted only the first half against Buffalo this past week, before the offensive switch inexplicably got flipped off and the Eagles could only gain 16 total yards in quarters 3-4 while trying to hang on. 

This week, with the reserves in, probably won't be a final tell of where the Philly offense is really at heading into the playoffs.

It will be another look for McKee, though, and maybe the runway for Tank Bigsby to have a big day, as he broke for a nice touchdown run a couple of weeks ago against Washington, too.

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

