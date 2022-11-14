Eagles-Commanders Week 10 inactives, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles remain a relatively healthy team coming off their mini-bye. Their Week 10 opponent, the Washington Commanders, had six players listed on their injury report this week, and a bunch of notable players on injured reserve.

Here are the Eagles' and Commanders' inactives, with analysis.

• QB Ian Book: No. 3 quarterback.



• RB Trey Sermon: No. 4 running back.



• OG Sua Opeta: Jack Driscoll will likely be the backup at both guard spots.



• OL Josh Sills: No. 10 offensive lineman.

• CB Josh Jobe: Jobe is an occasional gunner on special teams. He was ruled out with a hamstring injury on Saturday.



Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• CB Avonte Maddox: Maddox was added to IR earlier today. He will be replaced in the starting lineup by Josiah Scott, who was also on the injury report this week with an ankle injury.



• DT Jordan Davis (IR - Week 9): Davis was carted off with an ankle injury suffered against the Steelers Week 8. He doesn't have eye-popping stats to start the season (14 tackles, 1 batted pass in 7 games), but he has been effective clogging up holes in the run game, playing almost solely in odd-man fronts as a nose tackle through the first six games of the season. Against the Steelers, he started seeing more action in even-man fronts, aligning as a three-technique. With Davis out, the Eagles will likely have to play Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave a little more than they'd prefer, and they may have to commit more bodies toward stopping the run.

• DE Derek Barnett (IR - Week 2): Barnett tore his ACL Week 1 against the Lions, and his season is over. After a 2021 season in which he had 8 penalties vs. 2.5 sacks, Barnett lost his starting job, but remained a depth player poised to get his share of snaps in 2022.

Here are the Commanders' inactives:

The notable guys on that list:

• LB Cole Holcomb: Holcomb is the Commanders' top linebacker. He leads the team with 69 tackles.

• LB David Mayo: Mayo is a backup linebacker. With Holcomb and Mayo both out, Jamin Davis and Jon Bostic will likely start at linebacker. It could be a Dallas Goedert night.

• RB J.D. McKissic: McKissic is the passing down back. He's fourth on the team in both receptions (27) and yards (173). Antonio Gibson will likely take over McKissic's snaps.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• QB Carson Wentz (IR - Week 7): The Eagles pummeled Wentz Week 3 in Washington, when they sacked him nine times.



That was sort of the "revenge game" between Wentz and the Eagles, though it would have been fun to see Wentz play again in Philadelphia. Instead, Taylor Heinicke will get the start. The Commanders are 2-1 in Heinicke starts this season, but they have all been unaesthetically-pleasing offensive performances.

• DE Chase Young (PUP): Young missed the first nine games of the Commanders' season while still recovering from a torn ACL suffered last year. His 21-day practice window was activated last week, and it was originally expected that he would be added to active roster ahead of Monday night, and would likely start against the Eagles. But, nope. He's still on PUP.