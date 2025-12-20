Eagles-Commanders Week 16 inactives, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles will be without Lane Johnson for the fifth straight week, and Jalen Carter for the third straight week in their matchup against the Washington Commanders on Saturday. The Commanders will be without starting quarterback Jayden Daniels and LT Laremy Tunsil, among others. Here are the Eagles' and Commanders' inactives, with analysis.





The Eagles elevated TE E.J. Jenkins and CB Brandon Johnson from the practice squad for this game. Sam Howell will be the emergency quarterback.

• RT Lane Johnson: The Eagles are 1-3 in games Johnson hasn't started this season, continuing the trend of playing poorly when he has been out throughout his career. There was some optimism that Johnson could maybe return against the Las Vegas Raiders Week 15, as evidenced by the Eagles' decision not to put him on IR after he was injured against the Lions, but they opted to keep his availability for this game in play. He will now also miss this matchup against the Commanders, who do not have a daunting edge rusher presence.

• iDL Jalen Carter: Carter was considered "week-to-week" after having a procedure on his shoulders after the Eagles' Week 13 loss to the Bears. This will be the third consecutive game he has missed, although Moro Ojomo, Jordan Davis, and Byron Young have done a nice job picking up the slack.



• TE/FB Cameron Latu: Latu was listed as questionable this week with a stinger.



• EDGE Josh Uche: With better depth on the edge, Uche is down.

• RB A.J. Dillon: Dillon is the RB4 behind Saquon Barkley, Tank Bigsby, and Will Shipley.

• CB Mac McWilliams: McWilliams has become a regular on the inactive list this season.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• S Andrew Mukuba (IR, eligible to come off of IR after Week 16): Mukuba has had an up and down rookie season, but was beginning to earn the trust of defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. On the season, Mukuba has 46 tackles and 2 INTs. He will be eligible to come off of IR next week, though Vic Fangio said on Tuesday that that won't be happening. Marcus Epps has played well in Mukuba's absence.

• WR Johnny Wilson (IR, knee/ankle, out for the season): Wilson is a massive receiver at 6'6, 228 who carved out a dirty work role as a physical blocker his rookie season in 2024, though sometimes he was a little too aggressive, as he committed four penalties (3 holding, 1 OPI). He wasn't much of a threat as a receiver, catching only 5 passes for 38 yards and a TD. He played a little over 400 snaps, and actually started four games.

• EDGE Ogbo Okoronkwo (IR, triceps, eligible to come off of IR at any time, season could be over): Okoronkwo was signed to provide edge depth. He played in just one game (4 snaps) before tearing his triceps.



• EDGE Azeez Ojulari (IR, triceps, eligible to come off of IR at any time): Ojulari was the presumed third EDGE defender in the pecking order when he signed with the Eagles as a free agent, but he is now no better than the EDGE7.



• FB Ben VanSumeren (IR, knee, out for the season): VanSumeren was poised to take on a bigger role in the Eagles' offense in 2025 as a full-time fullback, but he tore his patellar tendon on the opening kickoff of the season. His season is over.

• iOL Willie Lampkin (IR, season over): Lampkin is an extreme oddity, in that he is a 5'11 offensive lineman who only weighs 290 pounds. He looks like a player you'd create in Madden just for fun. However, coming out of North Carolina he received glowing reviews for his play on the field, and he played well in the preseason after signing with the Rams as an undrafted rookie free agent. The Rams waived Lampkin with an injury designation. The Eagles then claimed him and placed him on their IR.



The Eagles activated Lampkin's 21-day practice window, which expired. He won't play this season.

• OT Myles Hinton (IR, Eagles opened up 21-day practice window on 11/19): Hinton is a sixth-round rookie who was up and down in training camp. The Eagles placed him on IR with a back injury, and he has not been on the active roster all season.



The Eagles activated Hinton's 21-day practice window, which expired. He won't play this season.

• OT Cameron Williams (IR, eligible to come off of IR at any time): Williams struggled in training camp, and landed on IR. This is effectively a redshirt season for him. Williams did have his 21-day practice window activated last Thursday, but he remains unlikely to play this season.

