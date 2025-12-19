More Sports:

December 19, 2025

Eagles at Commanders, Week 16: Live updates and open thread

With a win over the Commanders on Saturday, the Eagles can clinch the NFC East title for the second straight year.

By Jimmy Kempski
121925AJBrown Eric Hartline/Imagn Images

A.J. Brown and the Eagles will hope to clinch the NFC East against the Washington Commanders on Saturday.

The 9-5 Philadelphia Eagles got back in the win column against the Las Vegas Raiders last Sunday after a three-game slide. They'll look to continue their momentum — and clinch the NFC East — with a win over the Washington Commanders in a Saturday matchup with an oddball opening kickoff time scheduled for 5:00 p.m. EST. 

The Eagles will be without star RT Lane Johnson, their best defensive lineman in Jalen Carter, and starting rookie safety Andrew Mukuba. The Commanders will be without starting QB Jayden Daniels and LT Laremy Tunsil, TE Zach Ertz, and others. You can find the Eagles' and Commanders' inactives here.

As noted in our five things to watch, the Commanders have had a disastrous 2025 season after getting to the NFC Championship Game a year ago. Daniels has been injured on four separate occasions, and Marcus Mariota has been forced to start seven games. He has two wins, over the Giants and Raiders. This is far from the dynamic offense we saw from this team in 2024. On the other side of the ball, the Commanders' defense has been unable to stop the run, they struggle getting after opposing quarterbacks, the linebackers can't cover, and they are deep into their reserves at cornerback. But otherwise...

The Eagles are 6.5-point favorites. If they can't handle their business in this matchup, there probably shouldn't be much in the way of high hopes heading into the playoffs. Feel free to discuss the game in the comments section below.

