Eagles-Commanders Week 18 injury report, with analysis

December 31, 2025
The Philadelphia Eagles enter their Week 18 matchup with the Washington Commanders very healthy at this point in the season, and many of their players will get even healthier as the Birds plan on resting starters in this matchup. The Commanders' season is long since over, and they have already shut down a bunch of their most important players for the season.
Here's the Eagles-Commanders injury report, with analysis.
|Player
|Injury
|Wed*
|Thurs
|Fri
|Status
|RT Lane Johnson
|Foot
|DNP
|LB Nakobe Dean
|Hamstring
|DNP
|EDGE Jaelan Phillips
|Ankle
|DNP
|TE Dallas Goedert
|Knee
|DNP
|LB Jihaad Campbell
|Back / Shoulder
|Limited
|OT Cameron Williams
|Shoulder
|Full
Wednesday notes (walkthrough only):
• The Eagles will be resting starters on Sunday against the Commanders.
• Still no practice for Johnson and Dean.
• Phillips injured his ankle against the Bills and left the game, but returned.
• Goedert has appeared on the practice report with a knee injury at other times this season.
• S Andrew Mukuba (IR, eligible to come off of IR after Week 16): Mukuba has had an up and down rookie season, but was beginning to earn the trust of defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. On the season, Mukuba has 46 tackles and 2 INTs. He is eligible to come off of IR, though Fangio said a couple weeks ago that he wasn't ready. Marcus Epps has played well in Makuba's absence.
• WR Johnny Wilson (IR, knee/ankle, out for the season): Wilson is a massive receiver at 6'6, 228 who carved out a dirty work role as a physical blocker his rookie season in 2024, though sometimes he was a little too aggressive, as he committed four penalties (3 holding, 1 OPI). He wasn't much of a threat as a receiver, catching only 5 passes for 38 yards and a TD. He played a little over 400 snaps, and actually started four games.
• EDGE Ogbo Okoronkwo (IR, triceps, eligible to come off of IR at any time, season could be over): Okoronkwo was signed to provide edge depth. He played in just one game (4 snaps) before tearing his triceps.
• EDGE Azeez Ojulari (IR, triceps, eligible to come off of IR at any time): Ojulari was the presumed third EDGE defender in the pecking order when he signed with the Eagles as a free agent, but he is now no better than the EDGE7.
• FB Ben VanSumeren (IR, knee, out for the season): VanSumeren was poised to take on a bigger role in the Eagles' offense in 2025 as a full-time fullback, but he tore his patellar tendon on the opening kickoff of the season. His season is over.
• iOL Willie Lampkin (IR, season over): Lampkin is an extreme oddity, in that he is a 5'11 offensive lineman who only weighs 290 pounds. He looks like a player you'd create in Madden just for fun. However, coming out of North Carolina he received glowing reviews for his play on the field, and he played well in the preseason after signing with the Rams as an undrafted rookie free agent. The Rams waived Lampkin with an injury designation. The Eagles then claimed him and placed him on their IR.
The Eagles activated Lampkin's 21-day practice window, which expired. He won't play this season.
• OT Myles Hinton (IR, Eagles opened up 21-day practice window on 11/19): Hinton is a sixth-round rookie who was up and down in training camp. The Eagles placed him on IR with a back injury, and he has not been on the active roster all season.
The Eagles activated Hinton's 21-day practice window, which expired. He won't play this season.
• OT Cameron Williams (IR, eligible to come off of IR at any time): Williams struggled in training camp, and landed on IR. This is effectively a redshirt season for him. Williams did have his 21-day practice window activated last Thursday, but he remains unlikely to play this season.
|Player
|Injury
|Wed
|Thurs*
|Fri
|Status
|LT Laremy Tunsil
|Oblique
|DNP
|QB Marcus Mariota
|Right hand / Quad
|DNP
|LB Bobby Wagner
|Knee / Rest
|DNP
|RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|Illness
|DNP
|QB Jayden Daniels
|Elbow
|Limited
|DT DaRon Payne
|Back
|Full
|OT George Fant
|Knee
|Full
|LB Nick Bellore
|Concussion
|Full
Wednesday notes:
• The Commanders shut Jayden Daniels down for the season a couple weeks ago. Marcus Mariota is also unlikely to play, per Dan Quinn. Josh Johnson could start at quarterback. The Commanders also employ Jeff Driskel and Sam Hartman at quarterback.
• LT Laremy Tunsil is also likely done for the season. He didn't play Week 16 against the Eagles, with oblique and shoulder injuries. Brandon Coleman has filled in at LT in his absence. The Commanders will likely be without their top three offensive lineman in Tunsil, Tyler Biadasz (IR), and Sam Cosmi (IR).
• RG Sam Cosmi: Cosmi is the starting RG. Decent player. He suffered a concussion against the Eagles Week 16, and the Commanders IR'd him.
• C Tyler Biadasz: Biadasz is the starting C. The Commanders placed him on IR on Wednesday. His season is over.
• TE Zach Ertz: Ertz had 66 catches for 654 yards and 7 TDs in his first season with the Commanders in 2024. In 2025, he had 50 catches for 504 yards and 4 TDs before he tore his ACL against the Vikings Week 13. He remains second on the team in receiving yards. His season (maybe his career?) is over.
• CB Marshon Lattimore: Lattimore looked cooked when he was healthy this season, committing 9 penalties in 9 games. He tore an ACL in November and his season is over.
• CB Trey Amos: Amos is a second-round rookie who started 8 games this season. 32 tackles, 6 PBUs, 0 INTs. He was up and down this season. Too many missed tackles. He suffered a fractured fibula in November and his season is over.
• DE Dorance Armstrong: Armstrong's season was off to a strong start, as he had 5.5 sacks in 7 games before suffering an undisclosed season-ending knee injury.
• DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste: Jean-Baptiste is a rotational defensive lineman who had a nice start to the season, with 6 tackles and a sack in the Commanders' first three games. He suffered a torn pectoral muscle way back in Week 3. Usually that's an injury that players can recover from in-season if they occur early enough, but the Commanders just shut him down for the season.
• DE Deatrich Wise: Wise was set to be part of the Commanders' D-line rotation this season, but he suffered a season-ending quadriceps injury Week 2.
• DT Eddie Goldman: Goldman was one of the many old guys the Commanders signed this offseason. He had 26 tackles and no sacks this season.
• RB Austin Ekeler: In 2024, Ekeler had 733 yards from scrimmage as the Commanders' third down back. He tore his Achilles Week 3, ending his season.
• WR/RS Luke McCaffrey: McCaffrey had 11 catches for 203 yards and 3 TDs as a receiver, and he was the team's primary kick returner before suffering a likely season-ending collarbone fracture Week 9 against the Seahawks.
• WR/RS Jaylin Lane: Lane is a fourth-round rookie. He had 16 catches for 225 yards. He also returned 2 punts for TDs this season.
• WR Noah Brown: Brown had 35 catches for 453 yards a year ago, just 5 for 83 this season.
