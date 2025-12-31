Eagles-Commanders Week 18 injury report, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles enter their Week 18 matchup with the Washington Commanders very healthy at this point in the season, and many of their players will get even healthier as the Birds plan on resting starters in this matchup. The Commanders' season is long since over, and they have already shut down a bunch of their most important players for the season.

Here's the Eagles-Commanders injury report, with analysis.

Player Injury Wed* Thurs Fri Status RT Lane Johnson Foot DNP

LB Nakobe Dean Hamstring DNP

EDGE Jaelan Phillips Ankle DNP

TE Dallas Goedert Knee DNP LB Jihaad Campbell Back / Shoulder Limited OT Cameron Williams Shoulder Full



Wednesday notes (walkthrough only):

• The Eagles will be resting starters on Sunday against the Commanders.

• Still no practice for Johnson and Dean.



• Phillips injured his ankle against the Bills and left the game, but returned.



• Goedert has appeared on the practice report with a knee injury at other times this season.



Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• S Andrew Mukuba (IR, eligible to come off of IR after Week 16): Mukuba has had an up and down rookie season, but was beginning to earn the trust of defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. On the season, Mukuba has 46 tackles and 2 INTs. He is eligible to come off of IR, though Fangio said a couple weeks ago that he wasn't ready. Marcus Epps has played well in Makuba's absence.

• WR Johnny Wilson (IR, knee/ankle, out for the season): Wilson is a massive receiver at 6'6, 228 who carved out a dirty work role as a physical blocker his rookie season in 2024, though sometimes he was a little too aggressive, as he committed four penalties (3 holding, 1 OPI). He wasn't much of a threat as a receiver, catching only 5 passes for 38 yards and a TD. He played a little over 400 snaps, and actually started four games.

• EDGE Ogbo Okoronkwo (IR, triceps, eligible to come off of IR at any time, season could be over): Okoronkwo was signed to provide edge depth. He played in just one game (4 snaps) before tearing his triceps.



• EDGE Azeez Ojulari (IR, triceps, eligible to come off of IR at any time): Ojulari was the presumed third EDGE defender in the pecking order when he signed with the Eagles as a free agent, but he is now no better than the EDGE7.



• FB Ben VanSumeren (IR, knee, out for the season): VanSumeren was poised to take on a bigger role in the Eagles' offense in 2025 as a full-time fullback, but he tore his patellar tendon on the opening kickoff of the season. His season is over.

• iOL Willie Lampkin (IR, season over): Lampkin is an extreme oddity, in that he is a 5'11 offensive lineman who only weighs 290 pounds. He looks like a player you'd create in Madden just for fun. However, coming out of North Carolina he received glowing reviews for his play on the field, and he played well in the preseason after signing with the Rams as an undrafted rookie free agent. The Rams waived Lampkin with an injury designation. The Eagles then claimed him and placed him on their IR.



The Eagles activated Lampkin's 21-day practice window, which expired. He won't play this season.

• OT Myles Hinton (IR, Eagles opened up 21-day practice window on 11/19): Hinton is a sixth-round rookie who was up and down in training camp. The Eagles placed him on IR with a back injury, and he has not been on the active roster all season.



The Eagles activated Hinton's 21-day practice window, which expired. He won't play this season.

• OT Cameron Williams (IR, eligible to come off of IR at any time): Williams struggled in training camp, and landed on IR. This is effectively a redshirt season for him. Williams did have his 21-day practice window activated last Thursday, but he remains unlikely to play this season.

