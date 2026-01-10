Eagles cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean named to NFL All-Pro team

Two Philadelphia Eagles players were named to the 2025 All-Pro team. They were cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean.

Mitchell has become a legitimate star player this season. He has no INTs, but per PFF, he has allowed just 36 completions on 82 targets for 389 yards, and 0 TDs allowed (58.4 passer rating), with 17 pass breakups while often following the opposing team's best receiver.



DeJean has also cemented himself as a star player. On the season he had 93 tackles, 16 pass breakups. 2 INTs, and a forced fumble. He is one of the best tackling cornerbacks in the NFL, and a versatile defender who can reasonably play outside corner, slot corner, safety, and even linebacker-like roles.

Mitchell and DeJean are both First-Team All-Pros. The entire All-Pro teams can be found below, via Rob Maaddi:

Five Eagles players — Mitchell, DeJean, Jalen Carter, Cam Jurgens, and Zack Baun — were named to the Pro Bowl in December.

