Eagles-Cowboys: Staff picks, betting odds and more for the Birds' Week 17 return home

The scenario for the Eagles is still one more win (or tie) to clinch the NFC East, and they'll have their next chance coming home to South Philly and with the rival Dallas Cowboys on deck.

Here's the catch though: Jalen Hurts has a concussion and is highly doubtful to be ready in time, so Kenny Pickett looks like he'll be the starting quarterback on Sunday. At the same time, Dallas is pretty banged up already and just shut star receiver CeeDee Lamb down for the year. Still, you can expect them to be out playing tough and looking to play spoiler.

So, will the Eagles get by without Hurts and close out the division this week?

Here's how our writers are feeling...

• GAME INFO •

NFL WEEK 17



Eagles (12-3) vs. Cowboys (7-8)

Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET | Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, Pa.)



BROADCAST INFO

TV: FOX (Joe Davis, Greg Olsen, Pam Oliver)

RADIO: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick)

BETTING LINES

NFL Week 17 betting odds



Sportsbook Spread Money Line Total O/U DraftKings PHI -7 DAL +245

PHI -305 38.5 FanDuel PHI -7.5 DAL +280

PHI -350 39.5 BetRivers PHI -7 DAL +245

PHI -315 38.5 BetMGM PHI -7 DAL +270

PHI -350 38.5 ESPN BET PHI -7 DAL +270

PHI -340 39.5 *Lines as of Thursday

• PREDICTIONS •

Jimmy Kempski

2024 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 10-5

PICK: Eagles 26, Cowboys 16

Yes, the Eagles are starting Kenny Pickett, a very clear downgrade from Jalen Hurts (as shown here). They'll also be without Dallas Goedert, Brandon Graham, and likely Nakobe Dean. Those are significant losses, but they're nothing compared to the Cowboys' injury carnage. Dallas will be without their starting quarterback (Dak Prescott), their best offensive player otherwise (CeeDee Lamb), their nine-time All-Pro RG (Zack Martin), their No. 1 CB (Trevon Diggs), a dynamic, young starting linebacker (DeMarvion Overshown), and their version of Graham (DeMarcus Lawrence).

The Eagles are the better team at full strength, in my opinion, while the Cowboys have much worse injuries than the Eagles and nothing to play for other than pride. Let's not overthink this.

Evan Macy

2024 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 10-5

PICK: Eagles 24, Cowboys 17

Yes, Jalen Hurts is not playing. But for me, the bigger absence is Cowboys' stud wideout CeeDee Lamb, whose season is now over. Who will generate the offense for Dallas? Cooper Rush and Brandin Cooks? I don't have a ton of confidence in Kenny Pickett, but I do think the rest of the Eagles' offense will bail him out. I don't think the Cowboys can score 20 points. The Eagles will clinch Sunday and give their starters a rest against the Giants next week.

Shamus Clancy

2024 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 11-4

PICK: Eagles 16, Cowboys 10

This will be an ugly game. Kenny Pickett will get the starting nod, but appears to be dealing with a rib injury in his own right. That's on top of being a limited passer to begin with. Washington's defense showcased a simple blueprint last week of stacking the box against the Saquon Barkley-led rushing attack and facing Pickett to beat them. Could a week of legitimate prep help an offense with Pickett under center? Certainly, but I have my doubts.

What I don't doubt, however, is that the Eagles' defense will rebound in the aftermath of Jayden Daniels and the Commanders carving them up last week. Vic Fangio's group has just showcased too much juice this year for me to think otherwise.

