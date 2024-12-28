More Sports:

Eagles-Cowboys: Staff picks, betting odds and more for the Birds' Week 17 return home

One more win will clinch the NFC East for the Eagles. Will they get it coming home for Dallas week?

By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Micah-Parsons-Eagles-Cowboys-Week-10-NFL-2024.jpg Tim Heitman/Imagn Images

Micah Parsons and the Cowboys will be looking to play spoiler.

The scenario for the Eagles is still one more win (or tie) to clinch the NFC East, and they'll have their next chance coming home to South Philly and with the rival Dallas Cowboys on deck. 

Here's the catch though: Jalen Hurts has a concussion and is highly doubtful to be ready in time, so Kenny Pickett looks like he'll be the starting quarterback on Sunday. At the same time, Dallas is pretty banged up already and just shut star receiver CeeDee Lamb down for the year. Still, you can expect them to be out playing tough and looking to play spoiler. 

So, will the Eagles get by without Hurts and close out the division this week?

Here's how our writers are feeling...

• GAME INFO •

NFL WEEK 17

Eagles (12-3) vs. Cowboys (7-8)

Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET | Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, Pa.)

BROADCAST INFO

TV: FOX (Joe Davis, Greg Olsen, Pam Oliver)

RADIO: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick)

BETTING LINES

NFL Week 17 betting odds
 SportsbookSpread Money Line Total O/U 
DraftKings PHI -7DAL +245
PHI -305		38.5
FanDuel PHI -7.5DAL +280
PHI -350		39.5
BetRiversPHI -7DAL +245
PHI -315		38.5
 BetMGMPHI -7DAL +270
PHI -350		38.5
ESPN BET PHI -7DAL +270
PHI -340		39.5
*Lines as of Thursday

• PREDICTIONS •

Jimmy Kempski

@JimmyKempski |  Email |  Stories
2024 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 10-5

PICK: Eagles 26, Cowboys 16

Yes, the Eagles are starting Kenny Pickett, a very clear downgrade from Jalen Hurts (as shown here). They'll also be without Dallas Goedert, Brandon Graham, and likely Nakobe Dean. Those are significant losses, but they're nothing compared to the Cowboys' injury carnage. Dallas will be without their starting quarterback (Dak Prescott), their best offensive player otherwise (CeeDee Lamb), their nine-time All-Pro RG (Zack Martin), their No. 1 CB (Trevon Diggs), a dynamic, young starting linebacker (DeMarvion Overshown), and their version of Graham (DeMarcus Lawrence).

The Eagles are the better team at full strength, in my opinion, while the Cowboys have much worse injuries than the Eagles and nothing to play for other than pride. Let's not overthink this.

Evan Macy

@evan_macy |  Email |  Stories
2024 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 10-5

PICK: Eagles 24, Cowboys 17

Yes, Jalen Hurts is not playing. But for me, the bigger absence is Cowboys' stud wideout CeeDee Lamb, whose season is now over. Who will generate the offense for Dallas? Cooper Rush and Brandin Cooks? I don't have a ton of confidence in Kenny Pickett, but I do think the rest of the Eagles' offense will bail him out. I don't think the Cowboys can score 20 points. The Eagles will clinch Sunday and give their starters a rest against the Giants next week.

Shamus Clancy

@shamus_clancy | Email |  Stories
2024 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 11-4

PICK: Eagles 16, Cowboys 10

This will be an ugly game. Kenny Pickett will get the starting nod, but appears to be dealing with a rib injury in his own right. That's on top of being a limited passer to begin with. Washington's defense showcased a simple blueprint last week of stacking the box against the Saquon Barkley-led rushing attack and facing Pickett to beat them. Could a week of legitimate prep help an offense with Pickett under center? Certainly, but I have my doubts.

What I don't doubt, however, is that the Eagles' defense will rebound in the aftermath of Jayden Daniels and the Commanders carving them up last week. Vic Fangio's group has just showcased too much juice this year for me to think otherwise. 

MORE: Eagles-Cowboys Week 17 injury report, with analysis

Nick Tricome

@itssnick | EmailStories
2024 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 10-4

PICK: Eagles 20, Cowboys 13

I do have my concerns about Kenny Pickett under center, but I don't think that's enough to believe that this week won't go the Eagles' way. 

Dallas is going to play tough, even with their season done, but Cooper Rush with no CeeDee Lamb isn't going to intimidate the Eagles' defense much, and I think, offensively, the Eagles can get by on a run-heavy emphasis with some quick and smart passing calls worked in. 

I don't think it'll be a pretty win, but it will be a win, which will lock down the NFC East.

MORE: Eagles Week 17 playoff-clinching/seeding scenarios

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

