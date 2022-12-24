More Sports:

December 24, 2022

WATCH: Eagles go for it on 4th down, walk away with DeVonta Smith TD

Big risk, big reward for the Eagles down in Big D

By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Gardner-Minshew-Pocket-Eagles-Cowboys-Week-16-NFL-2022.jpg Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports

Is Minshew-Mania kicking in?

Big risk, big reward. 

Facing a 4th down in the red zone, the Eagles' offense stayed out and went for it.

They walked away with 7. 

Check it out: 

It was a misdirect that worked beautifully. No one was there to pick up DeVonta Smith, and the play put the Eagles up 27-17. 

It's also noteworthy was that A.J. Brown went to the sideline in the huddle, which left Dallas cornerback Trevon Diggs to switch over to Smith.

Or at least he should've, had he not bit on Dallas Goedert shifting over underneath. 

Anyway, our own Jimmy Kempski's analysis: 

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

