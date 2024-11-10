Eagles-Cowboys Week 10 inactives, with analysis

November 10, 2024
The Philadelphia Eagles listed 13 players on their initial injury report ahead of their Week 10 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, but they are fully healthy, aside from their players on IR. The Cowboys listed 12 players on their initial injury report, and will be missing several key players, most notably Dak Prescott.
Here are the Eagles' and Cowboys' inactives, with analysis...
Tanner McKee is the emergency quarterback.
• OG Trevor Keegan: The rookie fifth-round pick had a solid training camp, but for now he is a guard only, and thus not super helpful for versatility's sake on gameday. The backup offensive linemen will be Tyler Steen, Jack Driscoll, and Nick Gates.
• OL Darrian Kinnard: Kinnard has only been active for one game.
• CB Eli Ricks: The Eagles are deep at corner.
• S Tristin McCollum: Eli Ricks is active with Slay out.
• LT Jordan Mailata (IR): Backup swing tackle Fred Johnson has started in place of Mailata at LT against the Giants, Bengals, and Jaguars, and was up and down, with his best performance coming against the Bengals' Trey Hendrickson. Mailata is eligible to come off of IR next week.
• WR Britain Covey (IR): Covey has been the team's primary punt returner since 2022. He was arguably the best punt returner in the NFL last season. As a receiver, Covey hasn't gotten many opportunities in the regular offense, but he started to get a little bit of a role this season. In the first three games, he had 7 catches for 34 yards. He previously only had 4 catches in the first two years of his NFL career.
• S James Bradberry (IR): The Eagles kept Bradberry on their active roster for no good reason at 53-man cutdowns, and then the next day he suffered a "lower body" injury that will keep him out 6-8 weeks.
MORE: Five things to watch in Eagles-Cowboys
• QB Dak Prescott: In the Cowboys' loss to the Falcons Week 9, Prescott injured his hamstring while throwing. He had to leave the game, and could not return. Prescott's injury is serious enough that it will keep him from playing for "multiple weeks," per multiple reports. The Cowboys' No. 2 quarterback is Cooper Rush, but they also employ Trey Lance, who they acquired from the 49ers for a fourth-round pick. Rush will start. The Eagles beat Rush in a Week 6 game in 2022.
• CB Daron Bland: Bland had 9 INTs and an absurd five pick-sixes in 2023. He has not yet appeared in any games this season after suffering a stress fracture in his foot in August.
• LT Tyler Guyton: Guyton is a rookie starting LT. The Cowboys could either start Asim Richards in place of Guyton directly, or move LG Tyler Smith to LT and have T.J. Bass fill in at LG.
• WR Jonathan Mingo: The Cowboys just traded a fourth-round pick for Mingo.
• S Juanyeh Thomas: Kick returner and core special teamer.
• RB Deuce Vaughn: 5'5 running back.
• DE KJ Henry: Backup edge rusher.
• WR Brandin Cooks: The oft-traded Cooks was a productive receiver over his first eight NFL seasons, but his play has fallen off of the last few. In 2024, he had 9 catches for 91 yards and 1 TD in four games before landing on IR with an infection in his knee.
• DE DeMarcus Lawrence: The Cowboys placed Lawrence on IR with a Lisfranc injury on Oct. 1. At the time, his injury was projected to keep him out 4-8 weeks. Lawrence is something of the Cowboys' version of Brandon Graham, in that he has had a good, long career, but has lacked elite sack numbers. (I suppose one big difference is that Graham made one of the most important plays in his team's history, and Lawrence hasn't.)
• DE Sam Williams: During training camp, the Cowboys lost Williams for the season with a torn ACL and a partially torn MCL in his left knee. Williams was a Cowboys second-round pick who finished fifth in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting in 2022. He had 22 tackles, 4 sacks, and 3 fumble recoveries that season. In 2023, in a crowded edge rusher rotation, he had 26 tackles and 4.5 sacks. In 2024, Williams was poised to take on a bigger role with the Cowboys after they lost Dorance Armstrong and Dante Fowler in free agency to the Commanders.
• DE Marshawn Kneeland: Kneeland was the Cowboys' second-round pick, and in my opinion was a little bit of a developmental project. He was quickly tasked with taking on a bigger role than the Cowboys probably anticipated after they suffered a bunch of edge rusher injuries, but he tore his meniscus. That injury shouldn't end his season, but he won't to eligible to return from IR until after the Cowboys host the Eagles.
• CB Amani Oruwariye: Oruwariye has started two games this season as a result of other Cowboys injuries at CB. He has 20 tackles, 3 pass breakups, and an INT.
• OL Chuma Edoga: Edoga is a backup offensive lineman who played 312 snaps at LT and 101 snaps at LG for the Cowboys in 2023. He has a toe injury.
MORE: Eagles-Cowboys staff picks
Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports
Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader