November 05, 2024

Eagles-Cowboys Week 10 odds preview: Birds favored against injured, struggling rival

The Eagles are favored by a touchdown now that they're expected to face Dallas backup Cooper Rush in place of the injured Dak Prescott.

By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Brandon-Graham-Cooper-Rush-Eagles-Cowboys-NFL-2022.jpg Eric Hartline/Imagn Images

Brandon Graham and the Eagles are expected to face Dallas backup Cooper Rush this week.

The Eagles are on a heater. 

The Cowboys are crumbling and now have to go without Dak Prescott for possibly the next few weeks, too. 

The Eagles are heading to Dallas on Sunday. They haven't won there since the Super Bowl run in 2017, but on a four-game win streak and with the prospect of facing backup QB Cooper Rush for a division rival that is already struggling, sportsbooks are liking the Birds' chances approaching Week 10. 

Here's a look at the odds and money lines:

 SportsbookSpread Money Line Total O/U 
DraftKings PHI -7.5PHI -355
DAL +280		41.5
FanDuel PHI -7PHI -390
DAL +310		42.5
BetRiversPHI -7.5PHI -375
DAL +290		42
 BetMGMPHI -7.5PHI -375
DAL +300		 41.5
Bally's PHI -7.5 PHI -375
DAL +290		42
*Lines as of Tuesday

The Eagles have seen Rush before way back in Week 6 of the 2022 season, when they beat the Cowboys at the Linc, 26-17, to improve to 6-0 on the way to the Super Bowl as NFC champions. 

Obviously, there's been turnover to both rosters in the time since, but defensively, Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and Darius Slay (whether he returns or remains sidelined) will come equipped with some familiarity on Rush's tendencies. 

The Eagles defense will also be coming in on a stretch where it has looked continually better since the bye, with the help of tighter pass coverage led by rookie corners Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell, some solid linebacking play from Zack Baun and Nakobe Dean, and shifting fortunes in the turnover battle – especially after Baun and Dean both came up with crucial picks in last Sunday's win over Jacksonville. 

Then, of course, on offense, the Eagles (6-2) are going to put the ball in the hands of Saquon Barkley, fresh off the backwards hurdle that stunned the football world and constantly proving to be one of the NFL's biggest bargains in a deteriorated running back market. 

Philadelphia can thank the New York Giants for that, just ask Dallas star pass rusher Micah Parsons, who now has to deal with the NFL's second-leading runner behind what has been a consistently strong Eagles offensive line.

The Cowboys (3-5) have lost three straight to the Lions, 49ers, and the surprisingly competitive Falcons and are looking to avoid making it four. 

But they have their work cut out for them without their star quarterback and within an NFC East race that they're rapidly sinking in behind. They are chasing an Eagles team that looks to have found its rhythm (mostly) and a Jayden Daniels-led Commanders team that has pushed out to an early run. 

Time's starting to run short for Dallas.

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

