Eagles fans sue Washington Commanders over railing collapse at FedEx Field

Four Philadelphia Eagles fans have filed a federal lawsuit against the Washington Commanders and other defendants in connection with the frightening collapse of a railing at FedEx Field in January.

The negligence lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Maryland, alleges that the Commanders, security staff and stadium maintenance subcontractors in Landover failed to take measures that would have prevented the railing from giving way.

The incident happened in the moments after the Eagles' 20-16 win over the former Washington Football Team on Jan. 2. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was leaving the field to head to the visiting locker room when a guardrail near the tunnel collapsed under the weight of fans who were reaching over it to give Hurts a high five.

Videos showed that the fans fell to the concrete below within mere inches of Hurts, who immediately leaned over to assist those on the ground.

The four fans who filed the lawsuit, all from New Jersey, claim that they sustained cuts, bruises, cervical strains, muscle sprains and other injuries.

“To our knowledge, everyone involved was offered onsite medical evaluation and left the stadium of their own accord," the Commanders said in a statement after the incident. "We’re very glad no one appears to have been seriously injured. The safety of our fans and guests is of the utmost importance and we are looking into what occurred.”

The lawsuit refutes the team's claim that medical attention was provided to the fans who fell. The plaintiffs also denied that they were offered any help in comments made to ESPN after the incident. Hurts appeared to be the only person who showed interest in checking on the fans' well-being, the lawsuit says.

After the area was cleared, security staff allegedly told the fans who had fallen to, "Get the f*** out of the stadium," according to the lawsuit.

The plaintiffs named in the suit are Michael Naimoli, Andrew Collins, Morgan French and Marissa Santarlasci.

After the game ended, fans who had sought permission to see the players leaving the field were specifically directed and guided by security staff to go to the railing alongside the tunnel, the lawsuit claims. The railing guarded FedEx Field's ADA-accessible section and was supposed to be able to withstand up to six wheelchairs and companions. It was not built to sustain the weight of fans leaning against it.

The railings were anchored only by their legs that had been placed in holes, meaning that they could be removed by lifting them, according to the suit. The only thing holding the sections of the railing together were plastic zip ties.

"There were absolutely no safeguards provided by any Defendants ... to assure that such a railing failure and fall onto the concrete tunnel floor by Plaintiffs and others would be avoided," the lawsuit claims.

At least two of the plaintiffs in the case became entangled with the railing when it collapsed to the ground, putting them at further risk when security staff immediately attempted to lift the railing, before assessing possible injuries, the lawsuit contends.

The lawsuit further says that an investigation into the incident that had been promised by the NFL and the Commanders does not appear to have been undertaken.

In the aftermath of the the incident, Hurts wrote a letter to the Commanders and the NFL to inquire about follow-up action in response to the "near-tragic" railing collapse.

"Through the initial shock, my first reaction was to assist those involved," Hurts said. "However, while I displayed calm composure, I understand the severity of what happened and am extremely concerned for the well-being of the fans and the media."

Hurts also gave his gloves to Collins, one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

The four fans are each seeking in excess of $75,000 in damages for ongoing treatment of the injuries they suffered in the fall.