Fantasy football wide receiver draft guide: Every starter, slot WR (with targets) for 2025

There's a formula that can work when you are trying to decide which wide receiver to draft for your fantasy football team.
Opportunity + volume = (likely) fantasy success.
We've compiled a list below that projects which three receivers are expected to start on each team, and how many targets they received a season ago. The players in bold are playing for new teams — so take those target numbers with a grain of salt. The players bolded and italicized are rookies.
Keep in mind that camp battles are ongoing, and some of the receivers on this list might be injured to start the year, like San Francisco's Brandon Aiyuk.
The information below may help you make some killer picks in late rounds:
|Team
|WR1
|WR2
|Slot
|Cardinals
|Marvin Harrison Jr. (116)
|Michael Wilson (71)
|Greg Dortch (50)
|Falcons
|Drake London (158)
|Darnell Mooney (106)
|Ray Ray McLoud III (87)
|Ravens
|DeAndre Hopkins (80)
|Zay Flowers (116)
|Rashod Bateman (72)
|Bills
|Josh Palmer (65)
|Keon Coleman (57)
|Khalil Shakir (100)
|Panthers
|Tet McMillan (R)
|Xavier Legette (84)
|Adam Thielen (62)
|Bears
|DJ Moore (140)
|Rome Odunze (101)
|Olamide Zaccheaus (64)
|Bengals
|Ja'Marr Chase (175)
|Tee Higgins (109)
|Andrei Iosivas (61)
|Browns
|Jerry Jeudy (145)
|Cedric Tillman (49)
|Jamari Thrash (7)
|Cowboys
|CeeDee Lamb (152)
|George Pickens (103)
|Jalen Tolbert (79)
|Broncos
|Courtland Sutton (135)
|Marvin Mims (52)
|Devaughn Vele (55)
|Lions
|Amon-Ra St. Brown (141)
|Jameson Williams (91)
|Tim Patrick (44)
|Packers
|Romeo Doubs (72)
|Matthew Golden (R)
|Jayden Reed (75)
|Texans
|Nico Collins (99)
|Christian Kirk (47)
|Jayden Higgins (R)
|Colts
|Michael Pittman Jr. (111)
|Josh Downs (107))
|Alec Pierce (59)
|Jaguars
|Brian Thomas Jr. (133)
|Dyami Brown (40)
|Travis Hunter (R)
|Chiefs
|Xavier Worthy (98)
|Rashee Rice (29)
|Hollywood Brown (15)
|Chargers
|Keenan Allen (121)
|Ladd McConkey (112)
|Tre Harris (R)
|Rams
|Puka Nacua (106)
|DaVante Adams (141)
|Tutu Atwell (62)
|Dolphins
|Tyreek Hill (123)
|Jaylen Waddle (83)
|Malik Washington (36)
|Vikings
|Justin Jefferson (154)
|Jordan Addison (99)
|Jalen Nailor (42)
|Patriots
|Stefon Diggs (64)
|Mack Hollins (50)
|DeMario Douglas (87)
|Saints
|Chris Olave (44)
|Rashid Shaheed (41)
|Brandon Cooks (54)
|Giants
|Malik Nabers (170)
|Wan'Dale Robinson (140)
|Darius Slayton (71)
|Jets
|Garrett Wilson (154)
|Josh Reynolds (24)
|Tyler Johnson (41)
|Raiders
|Jacobi Meyers (129)
|Tre Tucker (81)
|Dont'e Thornton Jr. (R)
|Eagles
|A.J. Brown (97)
|DeVonta Smith (89)
|Jahan Dotson (33)
|Steelers
|D.K. Metcalf (108)
|Robert Woods (30)
|Calvin Austin III (58)
|49ers
|Brandon Aiyuk (47)
|Ricky Pearsall (46)
|Jauan Jennings (113)
|Seahawks
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba (137)
|Cooper Kupp (100)
|Tory Horton (R)
|Buccaneers
|Mike Evans (110)
|Chris Godwin (62)
|Jalen McMillan (58)
|Titans
|Calvin Ridley (120)
|Tyler Lockett (74)
|Van Jefferson (40)
|Washington
|Terry McLaurin (117)
|Deebo Samuel (81)
|Noah Brown (56)
