Fantasy football wide receiver draft guide: Every starter, slot WR (with targets) for 2025

There's a formula that can work when you are trying to decide which wide receiver to draft for your fantasy football team.

Opportunity + volume = (likely) fantasy success.

We've compiled a list below that projects which three receivers are expected to start on each team, and how many targets they received a season ago. The players in bold are playing for new teams — so take those target numbers with a grain of salt. The players bolded and italicized are rookies.

Keep in mind that camp battles are ongoing, and some of the receivers on this list might be injured to start the year, like San Francisco's Brandon Aiyuk.

The information below may help you make some killer picks in late rounds: