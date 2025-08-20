More Sports:

August 20, 2025

Fantasy football wide receiver draft guide: Every starter, slot WR (with targets) for 2025

Which NFL wide receivers got the most volume last season?

By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown

There's a formula that can work when you are trying to decide which wide receiver to draft for your fantasy football team.

Opportunity + volume = (likely) fantasy success. 

We've compiled a list below that projects which three receivers are expected to start on each team, and how many targets they received a season ago. The players in bold are playing for new teams — so take those target numbers with a grain of salt. The players bolded and italicized are rookies.

Keep in mind that camp battles are ongoing, and some of the receivers on this list might be injured to start the year, like San Francisco's Brandon Aiyuk.

The information below may help you make some killer picks in late rounds:

TeamWR1WR2Slot
CardinalsMarvin Harrison Jr. (116)Michael Wilson (71)
Greg Dortch (50)
FalconsDrake London (158)
Darnell Mooney (106)Ray Ray McLoud III (87)
RavensDeAndre Hopkins (80)Zay Flowers (116)Rashod Bateman (72)
BillsJosh Palmer (65)Keon Coleman (57)Khalil Shakir (100)
PanthersTet McMillan (R)Xavier Legette (84)
Adam Thielen (62)
BearsDJ Moore (140)Rome Odunze (101)Olamide Zaccheaus (64)
BengalsJa'Marr Chase (175)Tee Higgins (109)Andrei Iosivas (61)
BrownsJerry Jeudy (145)Cedric Tillman (49)Jamari Thrash (7)
CowboysCeeDee Lamb (152)
George Pickens (103)Jalen Tolbert (79)
BroncosCourtland Sutton (135)
Marvin Mims (52)
Devaughn Vele (55)
LionsAmon-Ra St. Brown (141)Jameson Williams (91)
Tim Patrick (44)
PackersRomeo Doubs (72)Matthew Golden (R)Jayden Reed (75)
TexansNico Collins (99)Christian Kirk (47)Jayden Higgins (R)
ColtsMichael Pittman Jr. (111)
Josh Downs (107))Alec Pierce (59)
JaguarsBrian Thomas Jr. (133)Dyami Brown (40)Travis Hunter (R)
ChiefsXavier Worthy (98)Rashee Rice (29)Hollywood Brown (15)
ChargersKeenan Allen (121)Ladd McConkey (112)Tre Harris (R)
RamsPuka Nacua (106)DaVante Adams (141)Tutu Atwell (62)
DolphinsTyreek Hill (123)
Jaylen Waddle (83)
Malik Washington (36)
VikingsJustin Jefferson (154)Jordan Addison (99)
Jalen Nailor (42)
PatriotsStefon Diggs (64)Mack Hollins (50)DeMario Douglas (87)
SaintsChris Olave (44)
Rashid Shaheed (41)
Brandon Cooks (54)
GiantsMalik Nabers (170)Wan'Dale Robinson (140)Darius Slayton (71)
JetsGarrett Wilson (154)Josh Reynolds (24)Tyler Johnson (41)
RaidersJacobi Meyers (129)Tre Tucker (81)Dont'e Thornton Jr. (R)
EaglesA.J. Brown (97)DeVonta Smith (89)
Jahan Dotson (33)
SteelersD.K. Metcalf (108)
Robert Woods (30)Calvin Austin III (58)
49ersBrandon Aiyuk (47)Ricky Pearsall (46)Jauan Jennings (113)
SeahawksJaxon Smith-Njigba (137)Cooper Kupp (100)Tory Horton (R)
BuccaneersMike Evans (110)Chris Godwin (62)Jalen McMillan (58)
TitansCalvin Ridley (120)Tyler Lockett (74)Van Jefferson (40)
WashingtonTerry McLaurin (117)Deebo Samuel (81)Noah Brown (56)

