Possible strike looms over Hersheypark's opening for daily operations this month

Union maintenance workers and other skilled employees at Hersheypark are voting this week on whether to strike ahead of the start of the amusement park's summer season on May 21.

More than 200 employees with the Chocolate Workers Local 464 at Hersheypark, the Hotel Hershey and Giant Center will vote over a three-day period this week to decide on a work stoppage. The union has been negotiating with Hershey Entertainment & Resorts for months and rejected what the company called its "last, best, and final" contract offer on Thursday.

Hersheypark, Pennsylvania's biggest amusement park, has already begun operating on weekends this year. The Boardwalk water park is scheduled to open May 23. The Giant Center concert venue also has several upcoming dates, including comedian Nate Bargatze on May 16, Khalid on May 23 and 5 Seconds of Summer on May 31.

Maintenance workers are seeking higher wages, more affordable healthcare plans and better pay for less desirable shifts, Inside the Magic reported Sunday.

In March, the two sides agreed to extend the existing contract for 60 days to allow negotiations to continue.

The union's members include maintenance workers, carpenters, HVAC technicians, ride mechanics, electricians and plumbers, among others.

Hersheypark is among the country's most visited amusement parks, drawing more than 3 million people annually over the past several years. Its most popular rides include Wildcat's Revenge, Candymonium and Skyrush. Last year, the park debuted the Twizzlers Twisted Scream ride, a pendulum that rises 137 feet high and reaches speeds of 68 mph.

The union did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday. Hersheypark also did not respond when asked how a strike could impact operations. The company opened its new Hershey Inn & Suites, its first new lodging in nearly 60 years, at the beginning of May. The 130-room hotel is now the official resort for the amusement park.

Elsewhere in the region, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom started its 2026 season on May 8 and Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey is scheduled to kick off its summer season of daily operations on May 22.