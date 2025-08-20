Mommy, the zoo's nearly 100-year-old Galapagos tortoise, now has 16 babies

The Philadelphia Zoo's longest resident had no children at the start of this year. But now, a Western Santa Cruz Galapagos tortoise named Mommy has enough hatchlings to fill out an NCAA Sweet 16 bracket.

Mommy and her mate Abrazzo recently welcomed nine baby tortoises, the zoo announced Wednesday. The crew includes six male and three female hatchlings, and is only the second clutch of Western Santa Cruz Galapagos tortoises to hatch at the Fairmount Park site. The first clutch was also Mommy and Abrazzo's and produced seven siblings earlier this year.

Their arrival made Mommy, believed to be nearly 100 years old, the oldest known Western Santa Cruz Galapagos tortoise to be a first-time mom. She has been at the zoo since 1932.

Both she and Abrazzo, who is also roughly a century old, are members of a critically endangered species. Prior to the successful clutches, only 44 of these tortoises remained in U.S. zoos. With their growing brood, Mommy and Abrazzo have increased that population by 36%.

"The story of Mommy, Abrazzo and their now 16 babies, has captured the imaginations of people around the world," Dr. Jo-Elle Mogerman, the zoo's president and CEO, said in a statement. "It’s made us all think about what legacy means when it comes to conservation and protecting what is precious. It’s Philadelphia Zoo’s mission to make sure these hatchlings are living on a healthy planet 100+ years from now, when they might be having offspring of their own."

The new babies hatched between May and July, the zoo said. They will remain in Philadelphia for at least a year, but may move onto different homes within the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan breeding program. Staff will convene in fall 2026 to determine their placements.

While some of the babies already have names — most notably, the first four female hatchlings were named after the "Golden Girls" — fans can donate to the zoo for a chance to name one of their siblings. Every $25 donation represents one entry in the contest, which closes Wednesday, Aug. 27, at 11:59 p.m.

